These 11 Outfit Ideas Will Prove Black Jeans Are the Most Versatile Item in Your Wardrobe

All the inspo you need to style this timeless basic.
Morgan Noll
Nov 06, 2020 @ 5:41 pm
Ask any capsule wardrobe enthusiast: Black jeans are an essential clothing item. They're a timeless, trend-proof classic that can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and paired with any color in the rainbow. It's also probably not even hyperbole to say that a pair of black jeans can be worn a million different ways. However, having this many endless options can be just as overwhelming as it is exciting, so if you're staring at a pair of black jeans and don't know where to go from there, we feel you.

Don't worry, though, we've compiled a look book that will give you plenty of timeless ideas for how to style black jeans. This includes everything from throwing on a T-shirt and sneakers to pairing your dark denim with a work-appropriate blouse and booties. With outfit inspiration from street style experts and celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Ashley Graham, you'll never be stumped wondering what to wear with black jeans again.

See below for 11 outfit ideas for black jeans—and shop some of the best pairs.

How to style black jeans:

1. Style black jeans with a white T-shirt and sneakers.

Pairing black jeans with a T-shirt is an outfit recipe that will always hold up. A white top provides a classic contrast to black jeans and goes well with an equally classic pair of sneakers, like Vans or Converse. Tuck in the shirt and add a black belt to make the outfit look more put together.

2. Style black jeans with an oversized blazer.

Kaia Gerber is constantly rocking oversized blazers and she shows us how to make them work in a casual-cool way with black jeans. Throw on a basic T-shirt underneath and a pair of Converse to dress the look down or swap the sneakers for loafers for more of a working-girl vibe.

3. Style black jeans with an oversized shirt.

Kendall Jenner nails the cool skater girl look, pairing her black jeans with an oversized shirt jacket and a pair of Doc Martens. You can easily recreate her look with an oversized flannel and your own favorite chunky shoes.

4. Style black jeans with all-black accessories.

Sporting all-black is a time tested way to make your basic black jeans look extra chic. Love Island star Arabella Chi does this expertly with knee-high black boots, a simple black shirt, an oversized black blazer, and a small black purse. For another element of style, she layered on gold necklaces.

5. Style black jeans with a flowy blouse.

Since black jeans can, at times, give off a grunge appeal, pairing them with a flowy blouse offers a stylish and feminine contrast. Opt for delicate fabrics like chiffon and cutesy accessories to play up this style mixing.

6. Style black jeans with a faux fur jacket.

Try styling black jeans with a faux fur jacket, because why the hell not? Ashley Graham showed us exactly how to pull together a life-of-the-party look, pairing classic black skinny jeans with a graphic tee, a faux fur jacket, and some dramatic pumps.

7. Style black jeans with a trench coat.

Want to look effortlessly cool and like you're on a secret mission at the same time? Pair your black jeans with a long trench coat and some secret-agent worthy sunglasses.

8. Style black jeans with a suede jacket.

Actress Scout Willis gave her boot-cut black jeans an extra western flare with a suede jacket, some cowboy boots, and a cow-printed protective face mask—and we're ready to recreate the look head-to-toe.

9. Style black jeans with a sporty jacket.

Leave it to Bella Hadid to give us unexpected pairings that work perfectly, like her baggy black jeans with a varsity jacket and a pair of maroon loafers. You can recreate Hadid's casual black jeans outfit with any bomber jacket and graphic tee—and it's up to you if you want to add a pair of loafers, too.

10. Style black jeans with a denim jacket.

Denim on denim works with black jeans, too. Style your jeans with a matching denim jacket for a twist on the Canadian tuxedo.

11. Style black jeans with a turtleneck and open coat.

For a cold-weather look you can repeat over and over again, pair your black jeans with a turtleneck and a long wool pea coat.

No matter how to choose to style your black jeans, just be assured of this: You can't go wrong with this timeless wardrobe staple.

