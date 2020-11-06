These 11 Outfit Ideas Will Prove Black Jeans Are the Most Versatile Item in Your Wardrobe

Ask any capsule wardrobe enthusiast: Black jeans are an essential clothing item. They're a timeless, trend-proof classic that can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and paired with any color in the rainbow. It's also probably not even hyperbole to say that a pair of black jeans can be worn a million different ways. However, having this many endless options can be just as overwhelming as it is exciting, so if you're staring at a pair of black jeans and don't know where to go from there, we feel you.