The 6 Best Plus-Size Boyfriend Jeans, According to a Curvy Shopper

"The key to a boyfriend fit for a plus-size body is the ease in which the jeans go on," Waldman explains. She says to look for a comfortable waistband, a simple straight leg, and a stretchy fabric. When you have stretch in your denim, you're able to slip your legs and thighs through a lot more easily. Plus, if you have a big butt like mine, it really comes in handy. "Pulling on a pair should feel comfortable and unrestrictive," she says.