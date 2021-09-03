The 6 Best Plus-Size Boyfriend Jeans, According to a Curvy Shopper
Now that summer is coming to an end, jeans are about to make a major comeback—boyfriend jeans, in particular. Since TikTok declared that skinny jeans are #out, looser-styled denim is about to take the main stage. However, if you're over a size 18, it can be trickier to hop on the trend than it is for straight sizes. Thankfully, though, we're here to help.
We know that not all plus-size boyfriend jeans are built the same, and neither are the bodies that slip into them. As a curvy woman with thick thighs, I understand the struggle of finding a loose, laid-back fit. Alexandra Waldman, co-founder and COO of Universal Standard, explains that boyfriend-fit jeans are typically oversized and cozy, but some companies claim their plus-size boyfriend jeans are such when, in reality, they're oversized skinny jeans that weren't designed for plus-size bodies.
"The key to a boyfriend fit for a plus-size body is the ease in which the jeans go on," Waldman explains. She says to look for a comfortable waistband, a simple straight leg, and a stretchy fabric. When you have stretch in your denim, you're able to slip your legs and thighs through a lot more easily. Plus, if you have a big butt like mine, it really comes in handy. "Pulling on a pair should feel comfortable and unrestrictive," she says.
1. Best cropped plus-size boyfriend jeans:
It's no secret that Universal Standard offers some of the most inclusive size offerings on the market when it comes to everyday fashion. As someone who personally owns these Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans, I know first-hand that they're one of the best plus-size boyfriend jeans on the market. I don't feel constricted—they quite literally slip onto my body as I pull them over my butt. Buy them in light blue (pictured here), true blue, or dark indigo.
2. Best distressed plus-size boyfriend jeans:
I'll be the first to say I love a good distressed jean, but some of the plus-size boyfriend jeans in this style go a little overboard with the rips and don't provide the necessary stretch. Thankfully, this pair of mid-rise Classic Fit Distressed Boyfriend Jeans feature the stretch you need thanks to the brand's stretch recovery denim. Cropped at the ankle, these are a seamless fit into your wardrobe.
3. Best tummy control plus-size boyfriend jeans:
These INC International Concepts Plus Size Tummy Control Boyfriend Jeans will give you that relaxed feel that you're looking for. The sizes range from 14 to 28, they're available in a light and dark wash, and a bunch of reviewers claim how comfortable they are.
4. Best stretchy plus-size boyfriend jeans:
These Liverpool Peyton Slim Boyfriend Jeans are simple and classic. Reviewers say that while the jeans have stretch, they don't lose their shape over time. Just be mindful that you may have to size down. As one review notes they "bought a size 14W versus 16W and they fit great."
5. Best mid-rise plus-size boyfriend jeans:
ICYMI, Sophia Vergara has a line of denim at Walmart, so you can easily save a few dollars on your wardrobe revamp. While the whole line is great, it's these Plus-Size Bagi Boyfriend Mid-Rise Jeans that really do it for the plus-size baddies. These jeans give your thighs and legs room to breathe while still tailoring to your shape. Plus, they have hundreds of reviews with positive remarks with people saying that they fit perfectly.
6. Best oversized plus-size boyfriend jeans:
As Walden said, oversized jeans can make or break the style. These hip-hugging Ellos boyfriend jeans are not too big, not too small, and fit just right. For those with a bigger belly, this pair of jeans feature an extra-wide waistband, and reviewers say they're "definitely designed for a full figure." It's a match made in denim heaven.