12 Graphic Tees That Prove You Can Be Cool *and* Cozy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are a few clothing staples that everyone should own, such as a little black dress, a complimenting pair of jeans, a fitted blazer, and a classic T-shirt. These pieces will last you season after season as they build upon your capsule wardrobe and can be mixed and matches with the rest of your clothes. In short, it's worth investing in go-to pieces. However, instead of sticking to solid-colored T-shirts, we recommend opting for a graphic tee, instead.

Graphic tees allow you to express yourself and add some extra style when paired with a simple outfit, like with jeans and sneakers. You can dress them up for a night out by throwing on a leather jacket and a pair of pumps, too, as they're so versatile. So, whether you prefer a classic band tee or one with an uplifting quote, we gathered the best graphic tees to live in all summer and beyond.

1. Best casual graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Grey Bandit Be Kind Tee $41.00 SHOP IT Grey Bandit

We love that this T-shirt is plain in the front as it makes it casual and easy to style, and the surprise graphic design in the back makes it interesting. Between the yellow color and reminder to be kind, it's sure to brighten up your mood every time you put it on.

2. Best oversized graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Urban Outfitters Van Halen T-Shirt Dress $39.00 SHOP IT Urban Outfitters

Loose-fitted clothing is trending, so if you want to give the trend a shot, an oversized graphic T-shirt dress is an easy way to go. Pair it with denim shorts or wear it on its own over your favorite swimsuit at the beach.

3. Best band graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Free People Abbey Road Tee $48.00 SHOP IT Free People

You can never go wrong with a band tee, especially if it features the artwork of an iconic musical group. It's classic, edgy, and will make a great addition to your collection.

4. Best abstract graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Romwe Cartoon Portrait Casual T-Shirt $16.99 SHOP IT Amazon

From nail art to earrings, we've been seeing abstract portraits everywhere. If you're into the design, you'll love this short sleeve graphic tee. It comes in 25 colors and is available in XS to XXL.

5. Best cropped graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Abound Graphic Crop T-Shirt $14.98 ( $19.97 save 25% ) SHOP IT Nordstrom Rack

Available in black, white, and pink, this cropped graphic tee goes great with a pair of high waisted pants. It comes in different sayings, such as "wish me luck," "love is love," and "empower each other"—TBH, it's the good vibes we need.

6. Best funny graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Missguided You're On Mute Graphic T-Shirt $14.00 ( $29.00 save 52% ) SHOP IT Missguided

With the year that was 2020, we can't help but laugh out loud at this T-shirt. The grey color makes it neutral enough to wear with multiple outfits while the neon outlined bubble font gives it a fun pop of color.

7. Best white graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees DR2 by Daniel Rainn Crewneck Graphic Tee $17.23 ( $22.97 save 25% ) SHOP IT Nordstrom Rack

Instead of opting for a plain white T-shirt, choose one that has a grounding quote you believe in and can wear on repeat. It comes in white and grey and has a comfortable flowing fit.

8. Best comfortable graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Profound Ink Splatter Tee $62.00 SHOP IT Revolve

If words and pictures feel a little too casual for your style, try going with this ink splatter graphic tee. It's 100% cotton, so it's super comfortable but also feels elevated with its abstract, colorful design. Take inspo from the model and dress it with a pair of flare jeans, heels, and a shoulder bag for a cool outfit that's great for many occasions.

9. Best vintage graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Madewell x Real Fun, Wow! Graphic Perfect Vintage Tee $29.99 ( $45.00 save 33% ) SHOP IT Madewell

If you're on TikTok, chances are you've seen some kind of thrifting haul and that's because vintage style is in. This moon and sun tee captures that retro aesthetic and is made with lightweight fabric making it breathable for the warmer months. Reviewers say it runs a bit small, though, so if you prefer a looser fit, be sure to size up.

10. Best bright graphic tee:

After a year of staying indoors and wearing neutral loungewear, we're really leaning into the bold colors this season. You can't go wrong with this bright green ombré tee that kindly reminds you to respect to our planet.

11. Best plus-size graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Tie-Dye Journey Graphic Tee $44.95 SHOP IT Lane Bryant

The '70s are making a major comeback in beauty and fashion, so it's only natural that tie-dye print is also making a reappearance. We're here for it—it adds a playful twist to your look. Try styling it with a pair of biker shorts, a jean jacket, and sneakers for a casual and comfy outfit.

12. Best multi-colored graphic tee:

best-graphic-tees Maeve Picnic Graphic Tee $58.00 SHOP IT Anthropologie