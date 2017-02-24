You can now channel Emma Stone with this enchanting wedding dress inspired by her

It was only a matter of time before Emma Stone secured her spot as America’s Sweetheart. Now after picking up countless awards and several Oscar nominations for her performance in La La Land, Stone is now the ultimate “it” girl. We love her for her raspy voice, her vintage-inspired fashion, and for her ability to stay grounded despite her fame. Now you can channel Emma Stone through your wedding dress and bring some of the Hollywood starlet’s traits to your big day.

This dress is offered by Floravere, a bridal company that delivers wedding gowns to your door for at-home try-ons. It’s called the “E. Stone” and it’s already been added to our “dream wedding” Pinterest board.

170211_mitton_floravere_07_1339.jpg Credit: Floravere

Floravere’s website describes the gown like a fine wine.

They write, "This gown’s deep plunge back, slender straps, and layers of shimmery celestial beading and feathery details are made for dancing under the stars." Sign us up, Floravere.

170211_mitton_floravere_07_1355.jpg Credit: Floravere

The lace sleeves are actually a removable bolero, which comes with full or short sleeves. The website says the bolero is a perfect touch for a ceremony look, and then “go slinky straps for the party.”

Great idea! We’ll take five!

170211_mitton_floravere_04_0903.jpg Credit: Floravere

We can absolutely see Emma Stone rocking this vintage-inspired gown. The beading, the lace, the high neck on the bolero — all are go-tos for Stone’s red carpet fashion.

Picture yourself in E. Stone, dancing with your new hubby under some twinkly lights. We’re already crying!

170211_mitton_floravere_04_1001_2.jpg Credit: Floravere

Maybe you love Stone, but you love Kerry Washington even more. Or maybe Michelle Williams has been your style icon since forever ago. Floravere has you covered. They have several celebrity and character-inspired gowns that are too freaking beautiful.

The “C. Mulligan” has us goingall heart-eyes emoji over here.

170211_mitton_floravere_05_1034.jpg Credit: Floravere