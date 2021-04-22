Snag this Celeb-Loved Bag Trend for Insanely Slashed Prices While Supplies Last

Ever wished you could take a quick cat nap on your purse? Say, you're on a road trip or just need a few minutes of shut-eye at your desk. Enter: the pillow bag. Yes, pillow bags are a thing and they're exactly what they sound like (aka our nap and style dreams combined). Designer Marc Jacobs released a nylon pillow tote in 2019, and since then, poofy purses have been popping up all over Instagram and celebs' shoulders everywhere.