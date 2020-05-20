These Comfy and Eco-Friendly Sneakers Are My Go-To Summer Shoe

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

My comfy-casual and girly style is almost always topped off with a cool pair of sneakers. I have dozens of pairs that go with every dress, jumpsuit, and pair of jeans I own. From Keds and Converse to Vans and Adidas, when it comes to sneaker brands, you name it, I own it. This is why, when Cariuma launched a sustainable sneaker that was equal parts sustainable and cute, I was psyched to get my hands on a pair. With a 12,000 person waitlist, these didn't seem like your average pair of kicks.

The Brazil-based company is committed to creating high-quality shoes that are good for people and the planet. In short, Cairuma takes the terms "eco-friendly" and "sustainable" very seriously. The company uses 100% vegan materials in its fabrication and is carbon neutral, so its footwear leaves a minimal footprint on the environment. This—combined with the selection of classic styles that are reminiscent of everyone's favorite pair of Vans or Keds—is what made the company go viral, even rivaling Allbirds.

The pair I chose to purchase is Cariuma's IBI shoe—a classic lace-up, low-top sneaker that is knit from self-regenerating bamboo and recycled plastics. As with all of Cariuma's styles, the memory foam insole is made from cork; in this pair, the laces and labels are made from recycled plastic bottles and the outsole is made from sugarcane. Oh, and they're also machine washable. Game. Changing.

cariuma-ibi-sneaker.png Cariuma IBI Rose Knit Sneaker $98 SHOP IT Cariuma

But while making a stylish, eco-friendly pair of shoes is one thing, Cariuma knew that the sneakers also had to be comfortable. I'm used to having to break in a pair of brand-new sneakers—you know, deal with some chafing, blisters, and tightness for the first few wears—but that didn't happen with these. They immediately felt perfectly worn-in and insanely comfortable. The cushioned memory foam provides just the right amount of bounce while still being supportive. Trust me, I live in Manhattan and my feet are my main form of transportation, and I've worn these for an entire day of walking and never once complained of tired, aching feet.

cariuma-sneakers.jpg Credit: Mackenzie Dunn, Hellogiggles