These Are the Best Dressed Stars at Cannes This Year
The Cannes Film Festival in France never fails to bring out some of the best in fashion. It's a beautiful event that gives the stars the opportunity to wear red carpet gowns, as well as more casual looks for photocalls. This year's event is already shaping up to be a super fashionable one, with Hollywood's elite showing off their style. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best we've seen.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid wore a custom black and white Jean Paul Gaultier dress for Cannes opening night, complete with a sheer train.
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel stunned in a "bespoke Etro pristine white halter neck evening gown in silk jersey with crystal and bead embroidered Paisley hem."
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger's halter-neck Armani gown was perfectly dramatic for the French festival.
Jodie Turner-Smith
There's so much to love about Jodie Turner-Smith's graphic dress — like those shoulder pads!
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren really went for it in this flowy yellow gown and stunning necklace.
Melanie Laurent
Melanie Laurent's dress sparkles and shines so much, and we can't get enough.
Haley Lu Richardson
For a photocall, Haley Lu Richardson paired her sweet blue and white dress with contrasting green shoes and bag.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain wore a beautiful black strapless Dior gown to grace the Cannes carpet.
Maggie Gyllenaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal's Celine look even included a shimmery cape.
MJ Rodriguez
MJ Rodriguez made her Cannes debut in this gorgeous Etro gown and hood.
Soo Joo Park
Soo Joo Park's off-the-shoulder black dress is effortlessly chic.
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard's look for this photocall is upscale comfort-wear, and it's so good. She paired black bike shorts with a graphic button-up flawlessly.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Schiaparelli gown and necklace were a show-stopping pair.
Dylan Penn
Dylan Penn made an appearance at Cannes alongside her father, Sean Penn, in this sparkly black number with peekaboo slits and zipper details.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalemet rocked a metallic suit to the French Dispatch screening and completed the look with dark sunglasses.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek turned heads in this sequined blue dress at the Kering Women in Motion Awards.
Kat Graham
Kat Graham's drapey white gown looked both comfortable and chic on the red carpet.
Abigail Breslin
For a photocall, Abigail Breslin wore this colorful floral dress and paired it with a neutral clutch—and silver heels!
Adèle Exarchapoulos
Adèle Exarchapoulos looked effortless and breezy in her white jumpsuit cut down to there.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith's look for the Kering Women in Motion Awards was a perfectly colorblocked Gucci dress in purple and black.
Camila Coelho
Camila Coelho's white gown was dripping in embellishments on the Cannes red carpet.
Iris Law
Jude Law's daughter, model Iris Law, wowed in an ethereal white gown on the red carpet.
Kat Graham
For a screening of Annette, Kat Graham wore this gorgeous custom-made Etro gown.
Honor Swinton Byrne
Actress Honor Swinton Byrne—whose mom is Tilda Swinton—wore a gorgeous blue dress with an uneven hem on the red carpet.
Huang Miyi
Huang Miyi's neutral gown was so dreamy and flowy.
Darren Criss
Darren Criss showed up to the Naked Heart France Riviera Dinner in a dapper navy suit with bold white accents.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Everything Jodie Turner-Smith wore to Cannes was flawless, including this yellow and white feathered number.
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton's blue suit for the French Dispatch photocall was strikingly geometric.
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone's floral and tulle Dolce & Gabbana gown certainly made a statement on the Cannes carpet.