These Are the Best Dressed Stars at Cannes This Year

Hedy Phillips
Updated Jul 15, 2021 @ 3:53 pm
The Cannes Film Festival in France never fails to bring out some of the best in fashion. It's a beautiful event that gives the stars the opportunity to wear red carpet gowns, as well as more casual looks for photocalls. This year's event is already shaping up to be a super fashionable one, with Hollywood's elite showing off their style. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best we've seen.

Bella Hadid

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Bella Hadid wore a custom black and white Jean Paul Gaultier dress for Cannes opening night, complete with a sheer train.

Candice Swanepoel

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel stunned in a "bespoke Etro pristine white halter neck evening gown in silk jersey with crystal and bead embroidered Paisley hem."

Diane Kruger

Credit: Stefanie Rex/picture alliance, Getty Images

Diane Kruger's halter-neck Armani gown was perfectly dramatic for the French festival.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Getty Images

There's so much to love about Jodie Turner-Smith's graphic dress — like those shoulder pads!

Helen Mirren

Credit: Stefanie Rex/picture alliance, Getty Images

Helen Mirren really went for it in this flowy yellow gown and stunning necklace. 

Melanie Laurent

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Getty Images

Melanie Laurent's dress sparkles and shines so much, and we can't get enough.

Haley Lu Richardson

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Getty Images

For a photocall, Haley Lu Richardson paired her sweet blue and white dress with contrasting green shoes and bag.

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Getty Images

Jessica Chastain wore a beautiful black strapless Dior gown to grace the Cannes carpet.

Maggie Gyllenaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal's Celine look even included a shimmery cape.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's Celine look even included a shimmery cape.

MJ Rodriguez

Credit: acopo Raule/GC Images, Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez made her Cannes debut in this gorgeous Etro gown and hood.

Soo Joo Park

Credit: acopo Raule/GC Images, Getty Images

Soo Joo Park's off-the-shoulder black dress is effortlessly chic.

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard's look for this photocall is upscale comfort-wear, and it's so good. She paired black bike shorts with a graphic button-up flawlessly.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Schiaparelli gown and necklace were a show-stopping pair.

Bella Hadid's Schiaparelli gown and necklace were a show-stopping pair.

Dylan Penn

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Getty Images

Dylan Penn made an appearance at Cannes alongside her father, Sean Penn, in this sparkly black number with peekaboo slits and zipper details.

Timothée Chalamet

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images for Kering

Timothée Chalemet rocked a metallic suit to the French Dispatch screening and completed the look with dark sunglasses.

Salma Hayek

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Salma Hayek turned heads in this sequined blue dress at the Kering Women in Motion Awards.

Kat Graham

Credit: Kate Green, Getty Images

Kat Graham's drapey white gown looked both comfortable and chic on the red carpet.

Abigail Breslin

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Getty Images

For a photocall, Abigail Breslin wore this colorful floral dress and paired it with a neutral clutch—and silver heels!

Adèle Exarchapoulos

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Getty Images

Adèle Exarchapoulos looked effortless and breezy in her white jumpsuit cut down to there.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith's look for the Kering Women in Motion Awards was a perfectly colorblocked Gucci dress in purple and black.

Camila Coelho

Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Camila Coelho's white gown was dripping in embellishments on the Cannes red carpet.

Iris Law

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis, Getty Images

Jude Law's daughter, model Iris Law, wowed in an ethereal white gown on the red carpet.

Kat Graham

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Getty Images

For a screening of Annette, Kat Graham wore this gorgeous custom-made Etro gown.

Honor Swinton Byrne

Actress Honor Swinton Byrne—whose mom is Tilda Swinton—wore a gorgeous blue dress with an uneven hem on the red carpet.

Huang Miyi

Huang Miyi's neutral gown was so dreamy and flowy.

Huang Miyi's neutral gown was so dreamy and flowy.

Darren Criss

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Getty Images

Darren Criss showed up to the Naked Heart France Riviera Dinner in a dapper navy suit with bold white accents.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis, Getty Images

Everything Jodie Turner-Smith wore to Cannes was flawless, including this yellow and white feathered number.

Tilda Swinton

Credit: Kate Green, Getty Images

Tilda Swinton's blue suit for the French Dispatch photocall was strikingly geometric.

Sharon Stone

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis, Getty Images

Sharon Stone's floral and tulle Dolce & Gabbana gown certainly made a statement on the Cannes carpet.

