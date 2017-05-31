This is Brie Larson's favorite sweater shop, and we need these knits for a chilly beach day

Is there anything better than a cozy sweater? Whether you’re curled up inside on a rainy day, or enjoying the breeze outside, wearing a good sweater just changes things. Thankfully, one of our favorite leading ladies, Brie Larson, knows the power of a good sweater. And thankfully, she just gave a shout-out to what’s probably going to be our new favorite brand.

Brie’s sweater is by Solosix and is made of organic cotton. The knitted ivory sweater hits the actress at the hips and has a slight bell shape to the sleeve. Classic, but still modern, and oh so cozy!

We love that Brie kept this look simple, opting for some denim and a vintage-style bag to accessorize her knitwear. She also paired the sweater with a couple thin necklaces and some sparkly sunglasses for extra oomph.

The real star of the show — beside Brie Larson, of course — is definitely the sweater; not only is it chic, but it’s also sustainably made and organic.

We would pair this sweater with a leather skirt and red lip on a day when we’re #feelinourselves, or with some dark, high-rise denim when we’re feeling more low-key.

Fortunately, these sweaters are on presale, so if you want to get your hands on one, now’s your chance. Here are some of our favorites from Solosix.

Solosix “Teo Crew- Light Sand”

Solosix.jpg Image zoom Credit: Solosix Knitwear

Preorder here for $99.

Solosix “Teo Crew- Haiku Green”

Green.jpg Image zoom Credit: Solosix Knitwear

Preorder here for $99.

Solosix “Lilian Tank- Black/Sand Stripe”

Six.jpg Image zoom Credit: Solosix Knitwear

Preorder here for $89.