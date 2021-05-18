Channel Your Inner Duchess This Summer in 17 Bridgerton-Inspired Dresses

Daphne Bridgerton, is that you?
Claire Harmeyer
May 18, 2021 @ 12:43 pm
When Netflix dropped the Regency-era drama Bridgerton, the internet was instantly abuzz about the lovely scenery, juicy gossip, sexy scenes (swoon), and the gorgeous costumes. Sparkly tiaras, silk gloves, and elaborately embroidered gowns captivated viewers, and now, consequently, we're all trying to dress like Daphne Bridgerton herself—with a modern twist, of course.

With elements similar to cottagecore, Bridgerton dresses—or Regencycore fashion, as the styles have been dubbed—are all about puff sleeves, dainty floral prints, and tiered skirts. However, Bridgerton dresses also feature over-the-top details like corsets, lace sleeves, and beads—aka, all the romantic vibes one can imagine, dear reader.

This summer, we're eager to ditch our tie-dye lounge sets and slip into something fancier for days spent frolicking and flirting mask-free (after getting vaccinated, obvi.) What better way to embrace a summer filled with romance than by adding Bridgerton-inspired dresses into our weekly wardrobe? We can't think of anything more fitting for summer 2021.

Below, shop 17 Bridgerton dresses, and prepare to twirl your way through sunny days and dreamy nights this summer.

1. Gen Z green dream:

Simplee Sexy Deep V-Neck Short Sleeve Striped Print Mini A Line Dress
SHOP IT
Amazon

Not only would this cheeky mini dress fit in perfectly with the Bridgerton's color palette inside their grand home, but we can envision it everywhere from the park to cafes to romantic dinners this summer.

2. Double puffs:

Hyland Linen Dress
$278
SHOP IT
Reformation

With a smocked bodice, double puff sleeves, and a whimsical floral print, this midi dress is so Bridgerton. It's even in Daphne's signature color: pale blue. Plus, the thigh-high slit adds a dash of sexiness that would send Lady Whistledown into a frenzy.

3. For a sweetheart:

ASTR the Label Sonnet Dress
$148
SHOP IT
Revolve

A criss-crossed waist on this crisp white midi dress gives way to a busty neckline that the season's diamond would totally wear to show off her serious cleavage. We can see ourselves wearing this Bridgerton dress to brunch, date night, and everything in between.

4. Flirty off-the-shoulder:

Lulus Wisteria Sage Green Embroidered Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress
$48
SHOP IT
Lulus

Eloise Bridgerton, is that you? We're loving this off-the-shoulder mini dress in sage green, aka the color of the ambitious, curious middle Bridgerton daughter.

5. Flower power:

For Love & Lemons Imogen Mini Dress
$194
SHOP IT
Revolve

Dare we say we're as in love with this floral print as we are with the Duke of Hastings? Okay, maybe this dress doesn't make us drool quite as much as Simon does, but the ruffled neckline and back cutout are giving the Duke a run for his money.

6. Flirty straps:

Reformation Nikita Dress
$248
SHOP IT
Reformation

Everyone needs a corset dupe these days, and this Reformation dress fits the bill perfectly. Plus, the bow-tie straps and trumpet skirt make this midi dress ultra romantic. Choose between eleven dreamy prints and colors in this head-turner.

7. Lady lavender:

Make the Call Lilac Button-Up Long Sleeve Mini Dress
$68
SHOP IT
Lulus

These sleeves are next level, and we're here for it. Plus, the A-line skirt and buttoned bodice make for a romantic, flattering fit. We can already see ourselves twirling around on date nights this summer in this little number.

8. Strapless summer:

SAUKOLE Summer Sleeveless Strapless Ruffle Off The Shoulder Swing Cocktail Party Dress
SHOP IT
Amazon

We love a strapless moment, and this breezy maxi dress is serving all the carefree, romantic vibes we're looking for this summer.

9. Beige beau:

Faithfull the Brand Mariette Mini Dress
$179
SHOP IT
Revolve

We can totally see Daphne playing piano and Eloise writing in her diary at home in this casual Bridgerton dress. (That is, if it were a longer length. But hey—what's the harm in a bit of scandal, dear reader?)

10. Ruffle party:

Blibea Boho Ruffle Skater A Line Swing Mini Dress
SHOP IT
Amazon

When it comes to Bridgerton-inspired dresses, no amount of ruffles is too many—and this flirty number from Amazon is exhibit A.

11. Form-fitting:

Bardot Cindy Sweetheart Dress
$119
SHOP IT
Revolve

The sweetheart neckline and whimsical floral print on this dress whisper "elegance" while the the ruched drawstring sides and leggy length scream "sensuality." What could be a better combination?

12. Spaghetti straps:

Reformation Esther Dress
$218
SHOP IT
Reformation

Everything about this dress has us sold: the tie straps, ruffled neckline and hem, and smocked back bodice. Oh, and the lovely print? Yeah, we'll take this in every color.

13. Comfy 'fit:

Velvet Torch Puff Sleeve Smocked Maxi Dress
$29.97
SHOP IT
Nordstrom Rack

Casual, affordable, and flattering—this dress has everything we're looking for in a go-to summer look.

14. Sexy silk:

Aribella Dress
$278
SHOP IT
Reformation

Can you say sultry? No fabric oozes sex appeal like silk, and this maxi slip dress is 100% silk (aka 100% seductive). Add in the ruffled neckline and you'll be turning heads left and right.

15. Pretty in pink:

Fessceruna Summer Ruffle Empire Waist Swing Mini Dress
SHOP IT
Amazon

Feel pretty in pink in this casual mini that can be dressed up or down easily. Pair it with sneakers for daytime adventures and strappy heels for a night out on the town.

16. Romantic details:

Bardot Lucinta Mini Dress
$109
SHOP IT
Revolve

We're suckers for a button trail, especially when it subtly blends into a pretty print like this one. Plus, a bow neckline and puff sleeves? Bury us in this dress, please.

17. Smocked midi:

Reformation Noreen Dress
$278
SHOP IT
Reformation

Before Bridgerton took the internet by storm, one might have called this midi dress "grandma chic," but now, it's simply Regencycore at its finest. Ruffled sleeves and a smocked bodice make this Bridgerton dress super flattering.

