Score 60% Off Booties and Boots at Nordstrom Rack—Just in Time for Fall

After a long, hot summer, we're ready for everything fall has to offer: crisp air, changing leaves, steaming bowls of chili, PSLs, the list goes on. By far, one of our favorite parts of the coziest season of the year is the fashion. Twirling around in sundresses is fun and all, but slipping into a soft sweater, go-to pair of jeans, and casual booties is our jam. However, unlike your classic cardigan or durable denim, boots need to be refreshed more often—like, right now.