Score 60% Off Booties and Boots at Nordstrom Rack—Just in Time for Fall
We've all pined over a trend: Think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties-and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
After a long, hot summer, we're ready for everything fall has to offer: crisp air, changing leaves, steaming bowls of chili, PSLs, the list goes on. By far, one of our favorite parts of the coziest season of the year is the fashion. Twirling around in sundresses is fun and all, but slipping into a soft sweater, go-to pair of jeans, and casual booties is our jam. However, unlike your classic cardigan or durable denim, boots need to be refreshed more often—like, right now.
Luckily for us, Nordstrom Rack is currently ringing in autumn with a major boot and bootie sale. Until Sunday only, score up to 60% off tons of casual and dress boots and booties at the discount retailer. Yeah—we're talking over half off of coveted brands like Sam Edelman, AllSaints, Nine West, Rag & Bone, and Marc Fisher LTD.
From sturdy combat boots for daily errands to knee high numbers for GNO, the sale has boots for every occasion. So, take advantage of these majorly slashed prices and indulge in a fall boot refresh, stat. Below, shop the best boots, casual booties, and dress booties on sale at Nordstrom Rack below.
Best casual booties on sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- Timberland Courmayeur Valley Chelsea Boot, $79.97 (orig. $150), nordstromrack.com
- Lucky Brand Lollin Bootie, $59.97 (orig. $129), nordstromrack.com
- Dirty Laundry Chelsea Boot, $49.97 (orig. $69.95), nordstromrack.com
- Dolce Vita Helen Wedge Chelsea Boot, $89.97 (orig. $149.95), nordstromrack.com
- DV Dolce Vita Combat Boot, $59.97 (orig. $79–80), nordstromrack.com
- AllSaints Brigade Combat Boot, $179.97 (orig. $350), nordstromrack.com
- Marc Fisher LTD Idaran Hiking Boot, $94.97–$99.97 (orig. $239), nordstromrack.com
Best going out booties on sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- Charles by Charles David Dodger Chelsea Boot, $59.97 (orig. $129), nordstromrack.com
- Franco Sarto Marquee Bootie, $56.97–$69.97 (orig. $149), nordstromrack.com
- Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie, $71.97–$99.97 (orig. 189.95), nordstromrack.com
- Nine West Leather Animal Print Pointed Toe Block Heel Bootie, $59.97 (orig. $129), nordstromrack.com
- Steven New York Near Block Heel Bootie, $69.97 (orig. $99.95), nordstromrack.com
Best boots on sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- DV Dolce Vita, $59.97 (orig. $90), nordstromrack.com
- Steve Madden Checker Combat Boot, $79.97 (orig. $109.95), nordstromrack.com
- Frye Melissa Button Inside Zip Leather Boot, $149.97 (orig. $378), nordstromrack.com
- Free People Sutton Slouch Bootie, $109.97 (orig. $198), nordstromrack.com
- Dolce Vita Helen Leather Chelsea Boot, $89.97 (orig. $140), nordstromrack.com