The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals to Shop at Madewell, Kate Spade, and More Coveted Brands

To say we need a pick-me-up this year would be an understatement. 2020 has put us all through the wringer, so we have no shame in fully indulging in some retail therapy, stat. Luckily, there's no better time to splurge on your most-wanted items than Black Friday. Right now, November 27th, is the holy grail of shopping days, aka Black Friday. Since it's no secret that we're all extra stressed this year, many brands are offering extra 2020 Black Friday fashion deals, so we can cross items off our loved ones' wishlists (and our own) pronto.
There are lots of Black Friday fashion deals going on right now, and countless more that will pop up throughout the day. We're currently coveting comfy booties at Steve Madden, cozy sweaters at Madewell, staple winter coats at Nordstrom, and everyday jewelry at BaubleBar. Check out a full list of the brands we're shopping on Black Friday.
Below, we broke down when each brand is offering Black Friday fashion deals, plus, we included some items that are already marked down. Happy shopping!
This year, Nordstrom is offering an entire week filled with huge discounts from now through Tuesday, December 1st (#blessup). But don't wait around to snag coveted items at the department store—knowing how savvy Nordstrom shoppers are, items are sure to sell out quickly. Score clothing, handbags, and shoes from designer brands like Vince Camuto and Tory Burch, plus Nordstrom shopper favorites like Zella.
Macy's has it all: outerwear, footwear, handbags—you name it, the department store carries the item you're looking for. And this year, Macy's Black Friday sale is starting early and offering deals you can't pass up like 60% off designer winter coats and over 55% off handbags from brands like Coach and Dooney & Bourke. Get shopping, people!
It's no secret that Madewell offers high-quality fashion pieces of all kinds: coats, sweaters, jeans, shoes, purses, the whole shebang. And this Black Friday, you can score all of the above at super-slashed prices. Madewell's Black Friday 2020 sale is currently running for Madewell Insiders, and those lucky shoppers can snag up 50% off best sellers and 30% off their purchase. Sign up to become a Madewell Insider to score these discounts, or, for select items, use the code VERYMERRY to get up to 50% off.
This year, Kate Spade is offering 9 Days of Joy, aka incredible discounts on big-ticket items for nine days in a row. Consider us giddy. Today, the deal is 50% off with code TGIBDF.
Coach never goes out of style. The classic handbag brand is known for high-quality, durable pieces that will stand the test of time. And this year, Coach's Black Friday sale is offering 50% off of select bestsellers and 30% off other select full-price styles with code THANKS30. But you better hurry—the 2020 Coach Black Friday sale has already started, and items are selling fast.
When it comes to high-quality jewelry you'll wear on repeat and can buy without breaking the bank, BaubleBar has got you covered. The stylish accessory brand has everything from the perfect gold hoops to chain link necklaces to festive headbands. For Black Friday only, they're even offering their coveted beaded Pisa bracelets for just $10. But hurry—its best-sellers are notorious for selling out.
At Old Navy, high-quality pieces don't translate to high prices, which is why we love the brand so much. For Old Navy Black Friday 2020, the retailer is getting the party started with 50% nearly off of everything thanks to their Big Friday discount that's taken at checkout. Yes, everything. Prices start at just $5.
Steve Madden is our go-to brand for footwear of all kinds: sneakers, boots, and even slippers. The brand offers comfortable and super-stylish shoes at an affordable price-point, which is music to our ears. This Black Friday, score 30% off everything at Steve Madden with code HOLIDAY, or, look for items deemed "Holi-deals" where up to 50% off will be applied at checkout. If you're a Steve Madden pass member, you may even be able to snag more deals.
We like to think of J.Crew as Madewell's older, slightly more sophisticated sister. The brand offers equally fashionable pieces with just a bit more polish. This year, J.Crew is offering an extra 60% off existing sale items with the code FRIDAY.
Amazon thrives during shopping events like Black Friday, and it offers some of the most amazing deals around. So, head over to Amazon and snag items like the famous Orolay coat and celeb-favorite Alo Yoga loungewear.
Everlane is offering its first-ever Black Friday sale this year, so you know shoppers are going to jump at this chance.
Treat yourself to some 2020 Black Friday fashion deals—you deserve it.