Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Is the Birthday Outfit You Should Wear According to Your Zodiac Sign

Birthdays are for celebrating your life, being surrounded by the people you love, eating your favorite things, and, of course, dressing like the best version of yourself. That outfit will look different depending on your plans for the day, your personality, and, sometimes, your zodiac sign. While some people may want to soak up as much attention as possible on their birthdays (we're looking at you, Leos and Geminis) others will opt for something a little more comfy and low-key (hey there, Aquarius). No matter what, it's your day, so there's no right or wrong answer to whatever birthday outfit you choose.

In case you need a little inspiration, we tapped astrologer Lisa Stardust for birthday outfit ideas that best suit each of the 12 zodiac signs. From form-fitting dresses and heels to simple tops and jeans, she shared ideas for the fashion pieces that will help each sign feel their best on their special day. Keep reading for the cute, cozy, and sexy birthday outfits each sign will love.

Aries

For this fiery sign's birthday, Stardust recommends a sporty outfit with leggings and an off-the-shoulder top. We think the viral leather Spanx leggings and a sleek white top will make for the perfect look, whether you're staying in for a chill night or going out for drinks.

Faux Leather Leggings $98 SHOP IT Spanx

Off-the-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Top $9.99 ( $12.99 save 23% ) SHOP IT Forever21

Taurus

You like to spend money on nice things, and you'll definitely want to show them off with a Hollywood glam-themed look for your birthday. Stardust says a strapless dress with a pair of fancy shoes is the perfect combo for a Taurus.

Norma Kamali Strapless Dress $125 SHOP IT Revolve

Steve Madden Tamper Pump $109.95 SHOP IT Nordstrom

Gemini

You're a social creature, so you'll want to wear something to get people talking. Stardust says a dramatic one-shoulder top or unique asymmetrical dress would be a great choice to "gratify the dualistic air sign's fashion sense."

Romwe One Shoulder Short Puff Sleeve Blouse Top $19.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Romwe One Shoulder Satin Midi Dress $20.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Cancer

Cancers are homebodies, so they'll keep it cozy on their birthdays and wear something like a trendy tie-dye sweatsuit. However, you'll still want something to make the look feel special, so throw on some jewelry or a fun pair of shoes.

Wild Fable Oversized Sweatshirt in Pink Rust Tie Dye $22 SHOP IT Target

Large Michel Curb Chain Necklace $48 SHOP IT Baublebar

Leo

You won't want anyone to forget it's your special day, so rock a birthday tiara to make it extra obvious. Pair that with a bright-colored party dress and you'll be the center of attention.

AOPRIE Birthday Girl Headband Birthday Tiara $11.99 ( $12.99 save 8% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Satin Cowl Neck Slip Midi Dress $41.99 ( $69 save 39% ) SHOP IT Bebe

Virgo

Your birthday outfit is all about body-ody-ody. Stardust says a form-fitting dress to accentuate your curves is perfect for this sensual earth sign. Style with a simple pair of heels to keep all the attention on your eye-catching dress.

Bebe Plunge Neck Bandage Dress SHOP IT Bebe

A New Day Women's Ema High Block Heel Pumps $29.99 SHOP IT Target

Libra

Libras are all about balance and harmony, so your birthday outfit should reflect that. Stardust suggests wearing a monochrome set to keep you looking put-together and feeling powerful on your big day.

Zion Two Piece $178 SHOP IT Reformation

Scorpio

Scorpios will want to "dress like a sex bomb," Stardust says. You can easily accomplish that with a leopard print slip dress, some strappy kitten heels, and your natural sex appeal. Rawr!

xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress $17.99 ( $18.99 save 5% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Villa Rouge River Sandals $27 ( $135 save 80% ) SHOP IT

Sagittarius

"Sags will want to wear a fun, out-there costume for their birthday," Stardust says. Might we suggest throwing a disco-themed party and rocking a sequin jumpsuit? Oh, and don't forget to pile on the glittery makeup.

Where the Wild Blings Are Red Sequin Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $48 ( $95 save 49% ) SHOP IT Lulus

Put a Sock in It Heel Boots $41.50 ( $83 save 50% ) SHOP IT Nasty Gal

Capricorn

You're a motivated boss, so you obviously have to rock a power outfit on your birthday. Stardust recommends a sleek pair of pants and a nice blazer for a put-together and fun look. Whether you want to throw on a basic shirt or go topless underneath the blazer is entirely up to you.

Faux Leather Pants $29.99 SHOP IT H&M

Aquarius

You're not one for the spotlight, so a simple-but-nice outfit will make you feel most like yourself on your birthday. "Jeans and a cropped sweater should do the trick," Stardust says.

Broadway Cardigan Sweater $88 SHOP IT Madewell

The ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean $78 SHOP IT Everlane

Pisces

Nobody can keep you from living up this special day, Pisces. Go ahead, romanticize your birthday and go all out with glitz and glam in a sparkly party dress.

UO Camila Feathers Sequin Mini Dress $64.99 ( $79 save 18% ) SHOP IT Urban Outfitters

Marc Fuchsia Metallic Lace-Up Heels $19 ( $35 save 46% ) SHOP IT Lulus