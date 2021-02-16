10 Ways to Style Biker Shorts So You Never Have to Wear Real Pants Again

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you like it or not, the biker shorts trend is here to stay. Alongside slip dresses, leather blazers, and bucket hats, biker shorts have returned from the '90s and it looks like they'll be sticking around for 2021 and beyond. If you think about it, the popularity of the comfy, mid-thigh length shorts actually makes perfect sense. Biker shorts are basically just super cropped leggings that you can wear in warmer weather and style in so many different ways, meaning you can enjoy all the comfort of not wearing real pants and still turn it into a fashion moment.

If you're still unsure about the trend and how to style biker shorts, we've got your back. We rounded up 10 biker short outfit ideas that will help you rock the look with confidence and ease. Whether you're just in the mood to throw on a T-shirt and some sneakers or you want to make a bit more of a statement, keep reading for ideas on what to wear with biker shorts for several occasions. Refer to the below outfit ideas anytime you want to make the '90s athleisure trend look 21st-century cool.

1. Wear biker shorts with an oversized tee.

This is the easiest biker shorts outfit recipe to pull off. Just throw on an oversized T-shirt, some chunky sneakers, and some accessories to turn a lazy look into a cute and styled outfit.

Tart High-Rise Bike Short $48 SHOP IT Girlfriend Collective

2. Wear bike shorts with an oversized blazer.

Mixing business wear with athleisure may seem risky, but the blazer and biker shorts combo was somehow meant to be. Pair form-fitted bike shorts with a boxy, oversized blazer to create contrasting silhouettes. Then, you can add a T-shirt underneath and throw on some sneakers for a more casual look, or add a mock-neck top and heels for a dressed-up take.

OFFLINE Real Me Pocket Bike Short $24.46 ( $34.95 save 30% ) SHOP IT Aerie

3. Wear biker shorts with a preppy cardigan.

Biker shorts probably wouldn't be included in a prep school uniform, but you can certainly use them IRL. Pairing bike shorts with a preppy cardigan is a fun way to mix sporty and sweet—and you can even throw on a statement-making headband to really commit to the look and give it a Blair Waldorf twist.

Knockout Bike Shorts $65 SHOP IT Universal Standard

4. Wear biker shorts with a shacket and a T-shirt.

The shacket (shirt jacket) trend works perfectly well with the biker shorts trend. Keep the base of your look minimal, with a T-shirt and biker shorts in a matching, neutral shade, then add the shacket as your casual statement piece and accessorize as much or as little as you want.

Mineral Wash Biker Shorts $14.99 SHOP IT Forever21

5. Wear biker shorts with a button-down shirt.

Biker shorts can easily become the base for an effortlessly sexy going-out look. Pair them with an open button-down blouse and go a little extra by accessorizing the look. Take notes from the outfit above and add a fun chain belt, several necklaces, and chunky platform sandals.

6. Wear biker shorts with a matching top.

The matching sets trend is one of the easiest ways to look styled without putting in much effort. You can shop popular matching bra top and shorts sets from brands such as Girlfriend Collective and Everlane, or fake the look by pairing your shorts with a sports bra or crop top in the same shade. From there, you can rock the matchy-matchy look on its own or throw on a denim jacket for extra layering and coverage.

Moss Paloma Bra $38 SHOP IT Girlfriend Collective

Moss High-Rise Bike Short $48 SHOP IT Girlfriend Collective

7. With bike shorts under a dress or skirt.

Biker shorts are the answer to wearing all your dresses or skirts that are a little too short for comfort. Throwing a pair of biker shorts underneath will both keep you from accidentally flashing your undies and can make your overall outfit look more casual and playful.

8. Wear biker shorts with a leather jacket.

Versatile as they are, biker shorts can quickly transform from sporty to edgy when styled right. Pair them with a leather jacket and some Doc Martens for a grungy cool look that's sneakily comfy, too.

High Waisted Center Stage Biker Short $39.97 ( $68 save 41% ) SHOP IT Bandier

9. Switch it up with printed biker shorts.

Biker shorts are a great wardrobe basic, and they can be statement pieces, too. Try out a fun print, like the leopard pair above, and style it with bright pieces to play up the fun energy or with a simple black blazer to let the shorts do all the talking.

Leopard Print Biker Shorts $12.99 SHOP IT Forever21

10. Wear biker shorts with a retro sweatshirt.

Image zoom Credit: Anwar Hussein, Getty Images

We couldn't forget to pay our respects to the woman who first showed us how to make bike shorts look so effortlessly cool. We're talking about Princess Diana, of course. Copy her look by pairing bike shorts with a retro sweatshirt, a pair of white sneakers, and chunky crew socks.

Good Karma Bike Shorts $58 SHOP IT Free People