Beyonce's latest pregnancy fashion is pink hi-lo perfection

By now, we know that Beyonce has mastered the art of the pregnancy aesthetic. Her latest Instagram post features Queen Bey decked out in a draped, baby pink high-low dress that manages to look both comfortable and chic.

But first, let’s take a moment to remember Beyonce’s pregnancy reveal. Back in February, she posed goddess-like, surrounded by flowers as she announced two new Carters would soon enter the world.

ICONIC

Now, Bey is back with even more stylish maternity wear. She accessorized the caftan-inspired long-sleeve dress with *thigh-high heeled boots* (check out the heel cutout) and big circular sunglasses by Sunday Somewhere.

The occasion for these new ‘grams? Fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland’s book release party in Los Angeles. But the launch party was also a good excuse for a Destiny’s Child reunion. Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams even posed for a photo together, giving us too much nostalgia to handle.

Rowland’s new book, Whoa, Baby!, is all about motherhood, and features wisdom Rowland has gained since her son Titan Jewell, now 2, was born. And before you ask, yes, Titan Jewell and Blue Ivy are BFFs who go on frequent playdates to places like the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

These new pics aren’t the only fashionable shoots Beyonce has been rocking lately. Let’s take a tour through Bey’s Instagram, shall we?

Beyonce goes Old Hollywood glam

And then she slays in a pink trench

OK, we’re dead now

Basically, Beyonce keeps proving that maternity fashion knows no bounds. And people are loving it — Beyonce recently reached 100 million followers on Instagram. No small feat, considering only a few others can boast that number: Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.