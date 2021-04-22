These 11 Vegan Sandals are Cruelty-Free, Trendy, and Perfect for Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As the temperatures get warmer, we've started swapping our winter boots for our summer shoes. While we love a good shopping moment, we're also trying to be more eco-conscious and mindful of our purchasing habits, which is why we're looking for vegan summer sandals this summer. Vegan shoes are made from plant-based or man-made materials, such as vegan leather and suede.

Whether you're looking for the perfect pair of strappy sandals to go with a first date outfit or you need a functional shoe that will survive an outdoor hike, vegan sandals offer a cruelty-free solution that everyone can wear. Ahead, discover 11 of our favorite sandals and find one (or more!) that fits your lifestyle and style.

1. Best vegan gladiator sandals:

best-vegan-sandals Mia Romma Gladiator Sandal $24.97 ( $49.99 save 50% ) SHOP IT Nordstrom Rack

Gladiator sandals are a timeless classic as they offer the comfort of slides and flip-flops, but have more detail in the design so that you can dress them up or down as you please.

2. Best vegan sandals for the beach:

best-vegan-sandals Toms Carly Sandal $39.95 SHOP IT

Considering that TOMS is known for its sustainable efforts and super comfy shoes, we feel confident and guilt-free buying these vegan slip-on sandals. They're incredibly comfortable, easy to put on, and wearable for a mix of activities like a day of running errands or a trip to the beach. Buy it in this vibrant print or in one of two neutral shades to match with your capsule wardrobe.

3. Best everyday vegan sandal:

best-vegan-summer-sandals Birkenstock Arizona Platform Vegan $99.95 SHOP IT Zappos

Birkenstock is a celebrity-loved brand that's famous for its sandals with chunky straps and form-fitting soles. If you want to see what the hype is all about, you'll be excited to learn that the cult-classic shoe, which is typically made of suede, is also available in a vegan version. You can shop classic colors, like black, white, and tan to match a wide range of casual outfits.

4. Best chunky vegan sandals:

vegan-summer-sandals Dr. Martens Vegan Gryphon $129.95 SHOP IT Zappos

That Doc Marten attitude you know and love can now be found in an edgy, chunky, vegan sandal. It has all of the details you love from the original Doc Martens boots, including the visible stitching and scripted heel loop, and it's durable, comfortable, and has an adjustable buckle to fit thin and wide feet.

5. Best flatform vegan sandals:

vegan-summer-sandals Blowfish Malibu Tanna SHOP IT Amazon

Flatforms add a few inches to your height with the comfort of a sandal, not the discomfort of a high heel. (What's a heel in 2021, anyway?) These two-inch sandals come in four colors and have a zipper on the side so you don't have to spend extra time adjusting the straps.

6. Best vegan hiking sandals:

best-vegan-sandal Teva Hurricane XLT2 $70.00 SHOP IT Zappos

For the adventure seekers who are looking forward to all the outdoor hikes this summer, these Teva sandals are comfortable and can withstand different terrains thanks to their rubber soles that offers traction and durability. Each pair is also made with recycled plastic materials, so it's eco conscious, too. Buy it in one (or more!) of 13 shades.

7. Best going-out vegan sandals:

vegan-summer-sandals Lanay Natural Woven Raffia Mules $34.00 SHOP IT Lulus

These sandals are casual enough for a stroll in the park, and can also be dressed up for boozy brunches with friends and sunset dates. The low block heel makes these sandals comfortable to walk in, and the neutral color makes them versatile enough to match any outfit.

8. Best vegan espadrille sandals:

vegan-summer-sandals BC Footwear Dew Drops Vegan Espadrille Wedge Sandal $94.95 SHOP IT Nordstrom

Espadrilles can elevate even the most casual outfits, so we love having a cute vegan leather option for the summer. This open-toed pair has fun braided detail on the straps and a four-inch platform wedge that will make you feel confident AF.

9. Best waterproof vegan sandals:

best-vegan-sandals Native Spencer LX Vegan Sport Slide Sandal $14.97 ( $25.00 save 40% ) SHOP IT Nordstrom Rack

Waterproof sandals are an absolute must for the summer. Opt for a simple pair of slides that are lightweight, easy to clean, and come in fun, bright colors, such as these. (Or buy them in white, black, and gray on Amazon.)

10. Best vegan flip-flop sandals:

vegan-summer-sandals Indosole Essntls Vegan Flip Flops $40 SHOP IT Amazon

We're all familiar with the annoying feeling when the thong of your flip-flops falls out. This year, avoid this problem by opting for a durable, vegan pair that's made from recycled tires to ensure that they'll last all season—at least. These sandals come in nine colors and also offer arch support, making them comfortable to wear for long periods.

11. Best vegan slip-on sandals:

summer-vegan-sandals Journee Collection Taleesa Slide Sandal $34.97 ( $49.99 save 30% ) SHOP IT Nordstrom Rack