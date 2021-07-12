20 Spacious Travel Bags That Will Make Packing Less Stressful

Between picking outfits, packing cosmetics, and trying not to overpack, organizing your life into a suitcase is no easy feat. However, with the right travel bag, it can be a lot easier. It's all about choosing an option with lots of space, hidden pockets, and multiple compartments. Luckily, there's no shortage of bags out there, and to prove it, we gathered 20 travel bags that will carefully store all of your items so you can get to the fun part sooner—drinks on the beach await!