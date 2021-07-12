20 Spacious Travel Bags That Will Make Packing Less Stressful
With hot vax girl summer in full swing, we're so ready to start traveling again. We missed exploring different parts of the world—from weekend getaways and tropical escapes. While many of us can agree we love traveling, we don't necessarily feel the same way about packing.
Between picking outfits, packing cosmetics, and trying not to overpack, organizing your life into a suitcase is no easy feat. However, with the right travel bag, it can be a lot easier. It's all about choosing an option with lots of space, hidden pockets, and multiple compartments. Luckily, there's no shortage of bags out there, and to prove it, we gathered 20 travel bags that will carefully store all of your items so you can get to the fun part sooner—drinks on the beach await!
1. Best weekender travel bag:
This classic weekender tote is perfect for spontaneous weekend trips. It's available in three neutral colors (black, beige, and grey), has plenty of internal and external pockets, a laptop sleeve, and a separate compartment for your shoes. Not to mention, the fabric is water-resistant canvas, so beach trips are fair game.
2. Best printed weekender bag:
Want a weekender bag that'll keep up with your sense of style? This spacious option is available in four fun designs, including bright florals, rainbow stripes, and a multi-colored checkered print. It doesn't only look cute, though, it's also super convenient thanks to its roomy inside and detachable mesh pouch that you can use to fold the whole bag inside for easy storage.
3. Best duffel travel bag:
Get the convenience of a lightweight duffel with the space of a large weekender tote with this helpful bag. It features interior pockets, a shoe compartment, and a luggage sleeve, and it's versatile enough that you can use it as a carry-on or an everyday gym bag.
4. Best leather duffel bag:
When it comes to leather, we admittedly pay a pretty penny for it as we know we'll get the most bang for our buck because it'll last years. This timeless duffel bag, for example, is super durable, so it'll last you a long time. It's great for overnight or weekend trips.
5. Best vegan leather duffel bag:
If you like the look of leather but don't love the price or prefer an animal-friendly pick, vegan leather is a worthy alternative. This bag has a soft, flexible exterior that's resilient and easy to clean. You'll love it both for weekend getaways or longer stays.
6. Best rolling duffel bag:
Rolling luggage makes walking across an airport way less of a hassle. This rolling duffel bag is affordable and can hold up to 30 pounds.
7. Best waterproof travel bag:
The material of this bag is 100% recycled polyester, so it's sustainable and fully waterproof. It includes a padded laptop sleeve, two water bottle holders, and can be worn as a crossbody bag, on your shoulder, or in-hand.
8. Best hard-shell travel suitcase:
Over 18,000 reviewers on Amazon love this suitcase for its sturdy exterior and lightweight feel. One reviewer (who's also a flight attendant) said, "It feels like it's floating!" Others say it held up through multiple forms of transportation and is very spacious.
9. Best soft-shell travel suitcase:
For those who prefer soft-shell suitcases, this 21-inch luggage checks off all the boxes. The inside features compression straps to keep everything in place and a pouch for small items. The outside includes a hidden passport pocket for easy access, a TSA-approved lock for maximum security, and scratch-resistant material.
10. Best luggage set:
Instead of shopping for individual travel bags (which can get pricey), opt for a matching set, such as this one which comes in five colorways and includes three sizes—a 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch case. Amazon shoppers rave about it in the reviews saying things like, "Fantastic Hardside Luggage," "What a dream walking through the airport and down the aisle on the aircraft!," and "These are such nice quality, they arrived in 3 days."
11. Best travel tote:
This tote bag will make you feel like a modern-day Mary Poppins. It's a classic sleek style, easy to carry, and spacious.
12. Best waterproof travel tote:
Whether you're using this for a day trip or week-long vacation, this multipurpose bag will keep your items safe and sound. It's a standard tote with four interior pockets and one exterior pocket, so it's great for storing essentials. Plus, it'll hold up against any weather conditions, too.
13. Best crossbody travel bag:
This crossbody bag is small but mighty. It'll comfortably hold multiple items, including your phone, wallet, tablet, and more. It features two huge front pockets, a mesh pocket on the back, and a detachable shoulder strap so you can carry it with you or remove it and tuck it into your luggage.
14. Best travel carry-on:
Looking for a carry-on that will successfully hold a ton of stuff without feeling too heavy? Look no further than this rolling option that's small enough to fit under your seat on a flight. It's lightweight, sturdy, and has hidden pockets throughout. It even includes a removable plastic pouch inside for small, delicate items such as toiletries.
15. Best makeup travel bag:
Nothing is worse than packing cosmetics and discovering an open bottle or broken palette upon arrival at your destination. For maximum protection, this water-resistant cosmetic bag features four compartments with zippers. It has 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon praising it for its ability to store a lot, including full-size bottles, easy organization, and compact design.
16. Best laptop travel bag:
Designed specifically for those who must travel with all of their devices, this duffel features multiple compartments, including internal organizers for your laptop, tablets, and a separate space for shoes. You can attach it to a suitcase or carry it as is without having to worry about what's inside.
17. Best convertible tote bag:
This tote doubles as a backpack making it easy to carry when you have a lot of stuff. It features two exterior pockets, three interior pockets, and a top drawstring with a cord lock.
18. Best backpack:
Consider this backpack the adult version of your childhood schoolbag. It's as big as you remember but looks way more stylish and sleek. It comes in five colors and two sizes so everyone can find an option that works for their lifestyle and travel needs.
19. Best hiking travel backpack:
Whether you're planning an extensive hike or an all-day excursion to an amusement park (we missed you, Disney), this backpack with over 13,000 five-stars on Amazon will get you through. People love it for its affordable price, multiple compartments, ability to store easily when not in use, and quality. One review came back after a year from their purchase just to update everyone that it's "still amazing!"
20. Best sustainable backpack:
Lana Condor teamed up with Vera Bradley to create the sustainable backpack of your traveling dreams. She designed it to have a drawstring closure, pockets that offer easy access, and bright pink lining for a fun pop of color. From everyday activities to long trips, it won't disappoint.