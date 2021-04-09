The 11 Sundresses You'll Be Wearing on Repeat This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Warmer weather is finally here and with it, a whole new wardrobe. (Hey, treat yo self!) We're saying goodbye to snow boots and coats and welcoming skirts and dresses with open arms. Whether we're having brunch with our friends, going to outdoor weddings, or reading our favorite books out on the patio, we know that there's a spring-y outfit for each occasion. That's why we're stocking up on the best sundresses right now—we need to be ready for when the sunniest moments arrive. Below, see the best mini, midi, and maxi sundresses for every taste, size, and activity.

1. Best linen sundress:

Available in white, light blue, and navy, this tiered linen sundress is perfect for those too-hot days where you want to channel living-in-Southern-Italy vibes. The lightweight material will help keep your body temperature cool, the ruffled sleeves give it a feminine twist, and the midi-length is just right.

2. Best plus-size sundress:

Live your best Bridgerton-inspired life with this off-the-shoulder dress with a Regency-style bodice. The cotton style will feel like a breeze as the weather starts to warm up, and you'll be so comfy in this dress thanks to its elasticized back.

3. Best wrap sundress:

How cute is this Amazon find? Available in size S-XXL, this wrap dress is available in 21 cute, floral, and bohemian prints that are perfect for the spring and summer.

4. Best floral sundress:

best floral sundresses free people Free People The Perfect Sundress $148 SHOP IT Free People

This vibrant floral sundress is begging to be taken on a vacation, and TBH, we love it so much that we just may grant it a trip to the beach. Buy it in this proud red or in a darker, black combo that's perfect for sipping margaritas at sunset.

5. Best mini sundress:

best sundresses mini dress amazon Yobecho Womens Ruffle Mini Dress $33.99 SHOP IT Amazon

We couldn't be more in love with this mini dress, available in 10 perfect-for-summer colors. We love the sweetheart neckline, the elasticized bodice, and the subtle ruffles on the seam and sleeves. We know we're going to be living in this sundress, so we're stocking up on several colors.

6. Best puff-sleeved sundress:

7. Best fancy sundress:

best sundresses fancy wedding reformation Reformation Juliette High Slit Sundress $218 SHOP IT Nordstrom

Leave it to Reformation to design the romantic sundress of our dreams. Thanks to the sweetheart neck, spaghetti straps, and thigh-high leg slit, it's the perfect dress for a first date, summer cocktails, or outdoor wedding. We'll take one in each color, thank you.

8. Best shirt dress/sundress:

Available up to a size 22, this breezy shirt dress is the perfect summer item. We love the vintage vibes we get from the large buttons, breast pockets, and the tie belt at the waist—so we want to buy it in white, yellow (pictured here), and black. Plus, it's 100% linen which makes it ideal for super-hot weather.

9. Best gingham sundress:

best gingham sundress AE Gingham Mini Dress $44.95 SHOP IT American Eagle

Nothing screams "picnic" quite like a gingham dress. The print is classic and will never go out of style, quite like the square neckline and mid-thigh cut. You'll wear this piece summer after summer—as will we.

9. Best casual sundress:

Summer is the perfect time to sit back, relax, and enjoy. If you want a dress that's as easygoing as you are, this button-down pick is perfect for you. It's simple, super cute, and will look adorable with your favorite pair of sneakers.

10. Best flirty sundress:

Perfect for day dates, this darling number will be your go-to dress for all your romantic outings. The floral print is timeless, and we love the tie-up straps and the open back.

11. Best tank sundress: