The Best Shapewear for Every Occasion and Body Type, According to Stylists

We've all been there: There's a big event and you're planning to wear a cute bodycon dress, but you either get menstrual bloating or just want to keep everything tight and tucked. Looking for the best shapewear for women can be tough, but when you find the perfect piece, it can skyrocket your confidence. That's why we tapped two fashion experts to weigh in on the best shapewear on the market. From sculpting shorts to tummy-control bodysuits, here are the best products on the market.

1. Best high-waisted sculpting shorts:

Leave it to shapewear queen Kim Kardashian to create the perfect pair of slimming shorts. Nordstrom personal shopper, Tori Kessling, recommends them as they smooth the upper legs and stomach while also lifting the rear. With a pair of these, we don't even need the viral butt crack leggings for that peach-shaped derriere.

2. Best thong shapewear:

best shapewear for women SEXYWG Tummy Control Thong $10.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Looking for a waist-cinching panty that's functional and comfortable? Look no further. This thong uses spandex and steel boning, making it perfect for holding everything in while still looking seamless under silk, chiffon, and skin-tight leather. What we love about this Amazon find is the soft rib fabric that feels so comfortable on the skin.

3. Best low-back shapewear:

best shapewear spanx Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit $148 SHOP IT Neiman Marcus

Rachel Choy, a Gift Advisor for Neiman Marcus, says her favorite piece of shapewear is this SPANX pick as its low-back and low-front bodysuit are perfect for almost every special occasion. The adjustable shoulder straps are also convertible for crisscross, halter, narrow back, or racerback styles that will stay put and look invisible under any dress.

4. Best plus-size shapewear:

Available in sizes medium-6XL, this is the perfect solution for curvy girls looking to create a more hourglass-shaped figure. The waistband is a zip-up (option to buy a front-zip or side-zip) that stays put to keep the tummy area snug and compressed, the shorts lift the derriere, the straps are wide enough to conceal bra straps, and the open-bust design makes it possible for you to wear your favorite bra without having to tuck it under shapewear. All of this is great, but what we love the most is that it has an open-crotch space to make going to the bathroom less of a hassle.

5. Best shapewear slip:

best shapewear commando Commando Two-Faced Tech Control Slip $98 SHOP IT Nordstrom

Commando control slip creates a smooth and comfortable base that lays seamlessly under any dress. While the slip was designed to hug you in, the bust is made from a flexible fabric to fit any cup size and accentuate your natural breast shape. Buy it in black for evening wear or in beige for white sundresses.

6. Best postpartum recovery shapewear:

best shapewear for women LODAY 2-in-1 Postpartum Recovery Belt $15.99 SHOP IT Amazon

The last thing new mothers need to worry about is shapewear or "bouncing back," but if it's even an afterthought, this postpartum recovery band can help speed up the body's posture and shape. The thick cotton fabric not only uses high-compression to smooth over any bumps, but it's made from cotton, which makes it soft enough to wear every day.

7. Best shapewear for arms:

best shapewear for women SPANX Women's Arm Tights Long Compression Sleeve Layering Piece $30 SHOP IT Amazon

If you're looking to tighten your upper body, these SPANX arm tights are it. They're made from incredibly lightweight hosiery, which makes it a comfortable layering top that fits seamlessly under long-sleeve shirts and dresses. It's perfect for smoothing out any back bulge, armpit spillage, or underarm jiggle thanks to this seam-free nylon.

8. Best shapewear leggings:

best shapewear for women Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $98 SHOP IT Nordstrom

While SPANX has plenty of tummy-control leggings to choose from, it's well-known for its fashion-forward faux-leather leggings. Using an extra-thick contoured waistband, the brand claims its expert design "gives you a flat gut and great butt." We're sold!

9. Best shapewear bodysuit:

best shapewear bodysuit SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit $68 SHOP IT Nordstrom

Kesselring loves SKIMS as its pieces come in plenty of neutral shades that are great for layering or wearing alone. Its bodysuits are made of nylon and spandex to flatter and hug your curves for a naturally seamless shape.

10. Best shapewear tank:

best shapewear for women Maidenform Flexees Comfort Devotion Cami $11.88 ( $47.00 save 75% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Available in black, white, and beige, this Amazon favorite is a must-have for people looking to smooth the tummy area without the fuss of a bodysuit. The body-hugging material feels comfortable, not tight, and the material around the bust is extra-stretchy so that most breast sizes can fit snugly.

11. Best shapewear bra: