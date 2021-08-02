11 Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses You'll Want to Wear for Years

Wedding season is fully underway and social calendars are filling up again. Whether you have one wedding coming up or several invites on your fridge, you probably need a new outfit to wear—so exciting! However, finding the perfect dress to wear to a wedding can be tricky as there are so many factors to consider: venue, theme, dress code, time of day, and the number of hours you'll be spending all dressed up. The most important, though, is that you find something that makes you feel confident, cute, and ready to hit the dance floor—and we're here to help.