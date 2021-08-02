11 Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses You'll Want to Wear for Years
Wedding season is fully underway and social calendars are filling up again. Whether you have one wedding coming up or several invites on your fridge, you probably need a new outfit to wear—so exciting! However, finding the perfect dress to wear to a wedding can be tricky as there are so many factors to consider: venue, theme, dress code, time of day, and the number of hours you'll be spending all dressed up. The most important, though, is that you find something that makes you feel confident, cute, and ready to hit the dance floor—and we're here to help.
While fashion brands always stock up on wedding-appropriate dresses this time of year, the plus-size options aren't always as abundant or easy to find. So, we searched for some of the cutest, most on-trend plus-size wedding guest dresses that are available now. We found swoon-worthy floral dresses, breezy maxis, trendy off-the-shoulder silhouettes, and more.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite plus-size wedding guest dresses.
1. Best plus-size slip wedding guest dress
A slip dress is a timeless choice, and this baby pink option is both simple and elegant, and it can work for either a daytime or nighttime wedding depending on your accessories. Following the wedding, you can repurpose the dress for date nights and parties so you can get the most out of this silky number.
2. Best plus-size floral wedding guest dress
This dress is destined for an outdoor summer wedding. We love this bold yellow and purple print, and you can also choose from a red and white tropical print, a black and white floral, a green geometric print, a solid emerald green, or classic black.
3. Best plus-size body-con wedding guest dress
If you're looking to show off your curves, this dress is the way to go. Made from a knit material, it's a more casual pick, but the halter neckline, keyhole cutout, and body-hugging fit make this a showstopper look.
4. Best plus-size off-the-shoulder wedding guest dress
Forget "tall glass of water," this dress will make you look as sweet and refreshing as a glass of cold lemonade. The pleats and slit are great for accentuating curves and it's an overall perfect choice for a daytime summer wedding.
5. Best plus-size appliqué wedding guest dress
Apologies to the flower girl, because you'll definitely steal the show in this floral embellished dress. It's fun, flirty, and one reviewer "couldn't stop smiling and squealing with happiness" after putting it on.
6. Best plus-size halter wedding guest dress
We want to live in this dreamy floral gown forever. The 100% silk fabric makes this dress perfect for a dressy occasion, but the flowy silhouette means you don't have to sacrifice comfort to look wedding-ready.
7. Best plus-size mini wedding guest dress
You'll be the life of the party in this bright polka-dot dress. Play up the fun with a pair of bright-colored heels or let the dress do all the talking with more neutral accessories.
8. Best plus-size puff sleeve wedding guest dress
With puff sleeves, a tiered skirt, and a sheer overlay, this dress is next-level cute. Dress it up with some heels for the wedding and dress it down with sandals to wear any other day—you'll want to rock this look more than once.
9. Best plus-size one-shoulder wedding guest dress
Despite whatever outdated rules you may have heard, it's perfectly acceptable to wear black to a wedding—and this asymmetrical dress is a super chic look for a more formal ceremony. Plus, the thigh-high slit is great for showing off some leg and a strappy pair of heels.
10. Best plus-size midi wedding guest dress
Need something fun yet formal? This off-the-shoulder dress is a great option. Apart from being stunning, we love that it's serving up some major sex appeal, too. Hey, it's an extra perk if you happen to be seated at the singles table and want to meet someone.
11. Best plus-size satin wedding guest dress
What better way to celebrate love than by wearing a heart-print dress? This black satin slip dress is super easy to wear, comfy, and perfectly on-theme for a wedding.
