The 14 Best Places to Buy Swimsuits Online, According to People Who Shop for a Living

With swimsuit season around the corner, it's time to start adding a few new styles to our wardrobe. What can we say, we're excited about the warmer weather ahead of us! To hype ourselves up, we're scrolling through our favorite websites for all the one-pieces and bikinis, and to save you time from doing the same, we've rounded up the best places to buy swimsuits online. From the top place to shop for sustainable swimwear and the go-to destination for plus-size options to the budget-friendly retailer and our favorite Black-owned swimwear brand, here's where you should shop:

The best cute swimwear: Aerie

Aerie's swimsuit collection is everything a woman looking for cute and affordable styles could ask for. With plenty of mix and match styles to choose from, everything from Aerie is priced affordably between $19-$54. While we love that these suits are great for your wallet, Aerie's Real Good Swim collection is made from recycled plastic bottles—meaning it's great for the planet, too. Talk about saving some green!

The best swimwear for basics: Target

We know how hard it is to walk into a Target and just buy one thing, however, we'll gladly buy more than one of Target's cute and stylish swimsuits. With an incredible selection of one-pieces and plenty of solid-colored and classic pieces to choose from. While we'll never turn down a trip to Target, its website makes it easy to shop online, access coupons, and find the Weekly Ad for even more discounts. Happy savings!

The best budget swimwear: Amazon

Want cute suits at the push of the button? Then Amazon is for you. With hundreds of budget-friendly options to choose from, Amazon carries popular lines such as CUPSHE, Zaful, Roxy, and more. You can find any style of swimwear your heart desires, and customer reviews and two-day shipping thanks to Amazon Prime, having affordable bathing suits delivered to your door has never been easier.

The best department store swimwear: Nordstrom

Nordstrom has always been a one-stop-shop for all of our fashion needs. Recently, its swimwear selection has us pining for a new suit from Seafolly, Billabong, and L*Space, to name a few. We love that Nordstrom offers free returns at any store and its great customer service—it eliminates our online shopping anxiety.

The best place to buy sustainable swimwear: Madewell

If you're tired of cheap suits that easily fall apart, then it's time to try something from Madewell. Made from eco-friendly fabrics, Madewell has its own line of affordable swimwear in addition to carrying celeb-loved sustainable brands like Solid & Striped, Galamaar, and OOKIOH. While their suits can range anywhere from $40 to $300, you can feel good knowing that your dollars are supporting eco-friendly efforts and a good-looking wardrobe.

The best model-off-duty swimwear: Free People

Calling all free spirits, if you're ready to unleash your inner mermaid then Free People is the place for you. While many of the swim sets tend to land on the high-end side in terms of price, the under $100 category makes it easy for the boho babe on a budget. Minimal, feminine, and chic, you'll be Insta-ready for your beach days in no time.

The best plus-size swimwear: ASOS

In addition to the hundreds of trendy swimwear styles that ASOS offers, this retailer is celebrated for its size-inclusive lines. ASOS curve offers all of the same great pieces in their regular line yet covers a range in sizes from 12 to 26—sizes that other retailers tend to overlook. While shopping online can seem intimidating, ASOS offers premier 2-day shipping with free returns for just $19.00 for the year. Meaning you can order multiple sizes to find the perfect fit and return at no additional charge—an online shopping win!

The best swimwear for large breasts: Everything But Water

The average bra size in the US is 34DD, and after seeing how frustrated shoppers were from a limited range in swimsuit sizes, Everything But Water created its own line: MAXSWIM. This all-inclusive line features 25 different bra sizes, from 30C to 38G, in multiple textures, prints, and silhouettes that are sure to flatter any figure. Not only does Everything But Water offer its own high-end and sustainable plus-size line, but the brand also offers other high-end eco-friendly swimsuit brands such as Vitamin A and Mara Hoffman.

Best swimsuits for all body types: Summersalt

With the launch of its viral Sidestroke swimsuit, Summersalt quickly became a household name across the country. The versatile piece has been called the "unicorn of swimsuits" as it flatters every body type, and that's not unique to this design. All of its pieces look good on everybody, and we love that Summersalt isn't just size-inclusive (it offers sizes 0-24), but it offers pieces for those looking for trendy modest swimwear, too.

Best Black-owned swimwear: Jade Swim

This popular swimwear brand was launched by former fashion editor Brittany Kozerski, so from the get-go, we knew it was going to be good. Jade Swim is an eco-conscious brand that uses sustainable fabrics, biodegradable shipping packaging, and is mindful about how its products are produced by making all the pieces in the U.S. and working with local vendors to cut CO2 emissions. Each piece is beautifully made with Kozerski's minimalist aesthetic in mind, and they're very durable, so they'll last you years.

Best Latinx-owned swimwear: La Gotta

Founded by Puerto Rican Victoria del Rey, and Honduran Vivian Eiro, these entrepreneurs launched La Gotta to be a swimwear brand that's much more than just pieces of fabric. La Gotta keeps sustainability and skin health top of mind, as all pieces are made from recycled materials and have UPF 50+ UV protection. Plus, all the designs are nothing short of luxe.

Best athletic swimwear: Athleta

Calling all athletes! Athleta's the place for you. The activewear company has a great collection of swimsuits and bikinis designed specifically for sports such as surfing and swimming, and the designs are so cute, too.

Best maternity swimwear: Hatch

Hatch is the go-to destination for all things maternity—swimwear included. It offers super-cute styles, like this one-piece with ruffles, and will carry you through your second and third trimester with style.

Best trendy swimwear: Zaful

