21 Leggings With Pockets That Make Life So Much Easier

If you ask us, clothing with functional pockets will always be superior—take leggings with pockets as an example. These make every activity so much more convenient as the pockets give you a designated place to put essentials such as your phone, keys, or wallet without having to lug around a gym or tote bag. Leggings with pockets come in so many different styles, too. Whether you're lounging at home, doing a low-impact workout, or running a marathon, you can find a style that will make your life easier. Here, check out our 21 favorite leggings with pockets.