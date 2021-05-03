21 Leggings With Pockets That Make Life So Much Easier
If you ask us, clothing with functional pockets will always be superior—take leggings with pockets as an example. These make every activity so much more convenient as the pockets give you a designated place to put essentials such as your phone, keys, or wallet without having to lug around a gym or tote bag. Leggings with pockets come in so many different styles, too. Whether you're lounging at home, doing a low-impact workout, or running a marathon, you can find a style that will make your life easier. Here, check out our 21 favorite leggings with pockets.
1. Best squat-proof leggings with pockets:
When hitting the squat rack, the last thing you want is a pair of transparent leggings. Make sure you're fully covered (pun intended) and opt for this opaque and high-waisted pair. They're made from a thick material, are very comfortable, won't restrict your movement, and are squat-proof.
2. Best capri leggings with pockets:
When choosing a pair of capri leggings, you'll want to find an option that has a wide range of sizes and lengths. We like these as they offer tall, regular, and petite lengths, and sizes from XXS to 3X. Each pair has a pocket on each thigh and a smaller one on the back of the waistband that is perfect for smaller items, such as credit cards or keys.
3. Best high-waisted leggings with pockets:
High-waisted leggings are supreme—you want to feel supported yet comfortable. Luckily, these super high-waisted leggings are sweat-wicking and stretchy, offering extreme comfort for even your sweatiest workouts or yummiest Thanksgiving dinners.
4. Best cotton leggings with pockets:
The best everyday pairs of leggings are the super-cozy ones. These Spalding ones are available for less than $20, so you may want to get one in both shades: black and grey.
5. Best sustainable leggings with pockets:
This pair of leggings saved three gallons of water and 25 plastic water bottles from ending up in landfills thanks to its eco-conscious materials and manufacturing process. It's available in 11 colors and offers inclusive sizing (XXS to 6XL) for all body types.
6. Best summer leggings with pockets:
The mesh details on these leggings make them light and breathable for the warmer, summer months. This pair also has a mesh pocket that can hold your phone while you're out on a walk or during your next lifting session.
7. Best hiking leggings with pockets:
If you plan on spending hours on a hike, you'll need a pair of leggings that will carry you to the top. These high-rise leggings have two pockets (one with a zipper for more security), are moisture-wicking, provide sun protection, and are made with odor-control technology to keep you smelling fresh. You can find sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
8. Best adjustable leggings with pockets:
This pair of leggings brings the best of both worlds with its pockets and adjustable waistband. The leggings-meets-sweatpants material makes it great for running errands or lounging around in comfort.
9. Best bold print leggings with pockets:
Finding the motivation to be active can be daunting, but buying bright-colored gear can help. Try these silky smooth, stretchy leggings that have three pockets—two on the hips and one on the back. Sizes are inclusive and range from XXS to 4X.
10. Best leggings with back pockets:
If you need the convenience of a pocket, but don't necessarily want it to take the focus away from your slick leggings, you might like these high-waisted ones that have a pocket on the back of the waistband. It's hidden and offers enough room to carry your phone and other essentials. It comes in both neutral and bright colors.
11. Best camouflage leggings with pockets:
Despite what you may think, camouflage is a pretty neutral pattern. It goes with a mix of different colors, while also adding additional detail to your outfit. We like these ankle-length ones that can easily go from the coffee shop to the gym.
12. Best customizable leggings with pockets:
These leggings allow you to pick what pair is most flattering for you. You can choose from a range of colors, matte or metallic finishes, and lengths—all available with pockets.
13. Best cargo leggings with pockets:
Get the same style and edge as a cargo pant but with the convenience and comfort of leggings with pockets. This pair has four pockets including two on the hips and two on the thighs with flaps on them so your belongings will stay secure.
14. Best bold print capri leggings with pockets:
These cropped leggings bring a dose of fun and joy to our summer wardrobe. with this colorful print. You can also find two other colors of this vibrant pair in purple and green.
15. Best moisture-wicking leggings with pockets:
The feeling of sweat lingering on your body is uncomfortable, which is why moisture-wicking clothing is a game-changer. These Under Armour leggings are designed to dry quickly to withstand your HIIT workouts and hot summer days.
16. Best fleece leggings with pockets:
Whether you're stocking up for winter early or need a cozy pair of leggings for your next early morning outdoor hike, this fleece-lined pair will keep you warm and your essentials protected. It comes in this bold red and very chill forest green.
17. Best viral TikTok leggings with pockets:
If you're obsessed with the famous TikTok leggings, get excited because you can find a similar pair that lifts your booty and comes with pockets. Not to mention, the tie-dye design and bright colors make it fitting for summer.
18. Best butt-sculpting leggings with pockets:
Between the high waist, ruching in the butt area, and ruched pockets, this pair of leggings brings all of the best attention to your backside. It's a mix between sexy shapewear and comfy workout pants.
19. Best leggings with pockets for every aesthetic:
Available in over 130 styles, everyone will be able to find a pair of leggings that will fit their needs and aesthetic. From solid neutral colors to graphic designs and sheer cut-outs, you might want to buy a few pairs for every occasion.
20. Best supportive leggings with pockets:
You can't go wrong with a pair of leggings that lifts, sculpts, and supports your lower body but also feels light like a second skin. The super-smooth, lightweight pair comes with four pockets and four color options.
21. Best metallic leggings with pockets:
For the fashionistas that want to make a statement, these metallic leggings are perfect for a light jog or a night out.