13 Best Jeans For Every Body Type, Size, and Shape

Having a good pair of jeans is a must in every capsule wardrobe-they're reliable, timeless, versatile, and so classic. Whether you're dressing them up for a night out or slipping them on with a pair of sneakers to run a couple of errands, you'll get a ton of uses from this staple piece. Everyone needs a good pair of denim, and finding them shouldn't be hard. From boyfriend jeans and plus-size jeans to skinny jeans and high-waisted jeans, there are so many styles and prices available that look amazing on every body. Check out the best cuts and styles of all different price points that will make you want to buy a pair or two because #treatyourself.