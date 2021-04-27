10 Initial Jewelry Pieces For Mother’s Day, Inspired By Celebrity Moms

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Mother's day is right around the corner so if you haven't started planning your gifts yet, consider this your sign to start. Now, we know finding the perfect gift for mom can be intimidating, but we promise there are sweet and thoughtful options out there we know she'll love. One of our favorite gifts is initial jewelry, and personalized jewelry can come in the form of bracelets, necklaces, and rings, and has a design or engraving of initials to honor someone special.

Celebrity moms, such as Meghan Markle and Halle Berry, are big fans of the monogrammed jewelry and have even been seen wearing pieces with the initials of their children. That's why we decided to gather similar options inspired by those seen on our favorite celebs. From delicate gold chains and subtle engravings to stand-out pieces encrusted with diamonds, we've rounded up ten options that are sure to put a smile on your mother's face this year and every day after.

If you zoom in real close on this adorable photo of Chrissy Teigan with her son, you'll spot an arts-and-crafts-inspired initial bracelet on her wrist. The model has two that spell the names of both her children: Miles and Luna. You can shop similar styles and personalize them by including a full name or initials. It's available in a gold band as well.

best-initial-jewelry Pearl Pisa $38.00 SHOP IT BaubleBar

Kate Middleton was seen wearing a gold pendant necklace with the initials of each of her children. Shop an affordable dupe, such as this one, so mom will always hold you close to her heart.

initial-jewelry Kate Spade One In a Million Pendant Necklace $58.00 SHOP IT Nordstrom

If your mom prefers to keep things simple, you can't go wrong with this dainty asymmetrical necklace. A similar style was seen worn by Meghan Markle, giving it the royal stamp of approval. At $240 it's definitely a splurge, but the minimalist initial design and gold chain make it totally worth it. If you're on a budget, however, you can shop a similar find on Etsy.

best-initial-jewelry Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Character Necklace $240 SHOP IT BaubleBar

For the mamas who are fashionistas and aren't afraid to show it, a diamond-encrusted letter necklace will be the perfect addition to her wardrobe. It was originally seen on model Gigi Hadid spelling out her daughter's name, Khai. Rest assured, you can shop the exact same chain for only $68 here.

best-initial-jewelry The Sis Kiss Custom Crystal Letters on a Chain Link Necklace $68.00 SHOP IT The Sis Kiss

Available in yellow, rose, and white gold, this letter charm is just like Charlize Theron's Dalla Nonna "J" necklace that she was seen wearing last December in honor of her adopted son, Jackson. It's small, delicate, and thoughtful.

best-initial-jewelry Aurate Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant $250 SHOP IT Aurate New York

If diamonds are your mom's best friend, then this gold pendant with a crystal-outlined initial is the extravagant gift she deserves. Katie Holmes has one just like it, with an "S" in the middle for her daughter, Suri.

initial-jewelry Sterling Silver with Gold Vermeil Plating CZ Round Initial Necklace SHOP IT Amazon

Stackable rings are a fun way to accessorize and make any outfit feel complete. Luckily, you can make stackable rings feel a little more special by engraving them with initials. You can shop these rings that were first seen on Blake Lively for anywhere between $30 to $45 on Etsy.

best-initial-jewelry Stackable Initial Rings SHOP IT Etsy

Many celebrities have been seen wearing Alex Woo's luxe jewelry. If you're inspired by the brand's autograph letter necklace that Halle Berry was seen wearing, you can gift this piece for a fraction of the price without sacrificing quality or design. Shop the bubble font initial on Revolve for $90.

best-initial-pendant Jenny Bird Modernist Monogram Pendant $90 SHOP IT

Go all out by shopping for this diamond letter pendant, similar to the one J.Lo showed on Instagram. You can buy the pendant on its own if you already have a chain or pair it with one from Mejuri as well.

mejuri-diamond-pendant-necklace Mejuri Diamond Letter Pendant $195 SHOP IT Mejuri

Whether you want to spell out the entire name or just focus on the initials, a nameplate necklace is a gift your mom will cherish. It's great for moms with more than one child, like Jessica Alba who was seen wearing something similar with both of her children's names.