The 21 Best High-Waisted Bikinis to Make You Feel Comfortable and Confident

High-waisted bikinis aren't a new bathing suit style, but they are one of the best. Just like high-waisted jeans, they're so much more flattering than low-rise alternatives, which can absolutely stay in the early 2000s. No matter your body type, high-waisted bikinis will make you look incredible because they hug you in all the right places. Not to mention, they're super comfortable and just as sexy as any other bikinis.