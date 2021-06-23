These Are the Best Going Out Tops For Each Zodiac Sign

Get in losers, we're going shopping. Yes, that's a stolen quote from Regina George, but it's also what we want to (lovingly) text all our friends after getting vaccinated and having a reason to get all dressed up again. For a while there, we never thought we'd see the day when we could once again return to bars and experience the joy of carefree nightlife. However, after 365-plus days of staying inside, masking up, and being bored AF, it's officially time to go out dancing with our friends.