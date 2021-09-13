17 of the Best Dressed Stars at the MTV VMAs
MTV's award shows are the perfect opportunity for the stars to really amp up the sex appeal. This year's MTV VMAs was no different. Celebrities from all branches of the entertainment industry stomped down the red carpet on September 12th in their sexiest, most over-the-top outfits, and we're obsessed with each and every one. The heat in Brooklyn, New York, was no match for these sizzling stars! Check out some of our favorite looks from the red carpet in the gallery ahead.
Megan Fox
Megan Fox rocked a see-through Mugler gown that left very little to the imagination.
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey coordinated their red carpet looks flawlessly.
Simone Biles
Simone Biles was pretty in pink with this one-shoulder gown.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo's Atelier Versace gown was perfectly accessorized with butterfly earrings.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in her lace-up crop top and skirt set.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello chose an Alexis Mabille gown in warm reds and pinks for the red carpet.
Doja Cat
There was a lot happening with Doja Cat's Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood ensemble, but it all worked.
Ashanti
Ashanti's strappy black number was sexy and gorgeous.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton rocked a super-short long-sleeve silver dress from The Blonds on the VMAs carpet.
Madison Beer
Madison Beer wore this pink satin and leather Dolce & Gabbana dress from the 2003 archives.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran picked this custom-made Atelier Versace tux for the VMAs.
Tinashe
Tinashe threw it back to the early aughts with this grungy leather look.
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves' Valentino dress was accompanied by long red gloves and a giant purple hat.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter wore head-to-toe silver—including platform heels.
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell wore this teeny-tiny multicolored dress that was perfect for an end-of-summer show.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X did *not* come to play in his Atelier Versace ensemble.