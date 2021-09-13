17 of the Best Dressed Stars at the MTV VMAs

Hedy Phillips
Sep 13, 2021 @ 12:48 pm
Credit: Getty Images

MTV's award shows are the perfect opportunity for the stars to really amp up the sex appeal. This year's MTV VMAs was no different. Celebrities from all branches of the entertainment industry stomped down the red carpet on September 12th in their sexiest, most over-the-top outfits, and we're obsessed with each and every one. The heat in Brooklyn, New York, was no match for these sizzling stars! Check out some of our favorite looks from the red carpet in the gallery ahead.

Megan Fox

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Megan Fox rocked a see-through Mugler gown that left very little to the imagination.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey coordinated their red carpet looks flawlessly. 

Simone Biles

Credit: Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Simone Biles was pretty in pink with this one-shoulder gown.

Olivia Rodrigo

Credit: Udo Salters P/Patrick McMullan, Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo's Atelier Versace gown was perfectly accessorized with butterfly earrings.

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Noam Galai, Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in her lace-up crop top and skirt set.

Camila Cabello

Credit: Udo Salters P/Patrick McMullan, Getty Images

Camila Cabello chose an Alexis Mabille gown in warm reds and pinks for the red carpet.

Doja Cat

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Getty Images

There was a lot happening with Doja Cat's Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood ensemble, but it all worked.

Ashanti

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Ashanti's strappy black number was sexy and gorgeous.

Paris Hilton

Credit: Udo Salters /Patrick McMullan, Getty Images

Paris Hilton rocked a super-short long-sleeve silver dress from The Blonds on the VMAs carpet.

Madison Beer

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Madison Beer wore this pink satin and leather Dolce & Gabbana dress from the 2003 archives.

Ed Sheeran

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Ed Sheeran picked this custom-made Atelier Versace tux for the VMAs.

Tinashe

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Tinashe threw it back to the early aughts with this grungy leather look.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves' Valentino dress was accompanied by long red gloves and a giant purple hat. 

Billy Porter

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Billy Porter wore head-to-toe silver—including platform heels.

Shay Mitchell

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Shay Mitchell wore this teeny-tiny multicolored dress that was perfect for an end-of-summer show.

Lil Nas X

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Lil Nas X did *not* come to play in his Atelier Versace ensemble.

By Hedy Phillips