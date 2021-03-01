Whether watching from home or attending in person, the celebs pulled out all the stops for the 2021 Golden Globes. We're talking big, princess gowns, bold and neon hues, sky-high heels, and even tubs of ice cream as accessories. From Laverne Cox to Dan Levy, these are all the best-dressed celebs at the 2021 Golden Globes, serving looks from the red carpet, their home couches, and more.