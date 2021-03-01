These Are All The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Golden Globes
Whether watching from home or attending in person, the celebs pulled out all the stops for the 2021 Golden Globes. We're talking big, princess gowns, bold and neon hues, sky-high heels, and even tubs of ice cream as accessories. From Laverne Cox to Dan Levy, these are all the best-dressed celebs at the 2021 Golden Globes, serving looks from the red carpet, their home couches, and more.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox is looking absolutely regal in a custom beaded red gown with cape sleeves by Thai Nguyen and luxe jewelry to match.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney looks like all of us watching the Golden Globes at home from the couch with a tub of ice cream. She just happens to also be all glammed up in a bubblegum pink princess gown, but we're so in love with the look in its entirety.
Cynthia Erivo
We never thought lime green mesh could look so high fashion, but Cynthia Erivo proved us all wrong in her Valentino couture gown. And don't even get us started on those sky-high silver stilettos—unreal.
Dan Levy
Throw out everything you know about a traditional black tie suit. Dan Levy rocked a monochromatic yellow suit jacket and pants, swapped the button-down for a sequined turtleneck, and added metallic platforms for good measure.
Kaley Cuoco
Joining in on the princess gown theme, Kaley Cuoco is shining and sparkling in her star-embellished dress from her backyard.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning is giving Princess Elsa a run for her money. The Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series nominee stunned in an icy blue gown and a series of photos she had taken in place of red carpet snaps.
Regina King
Regina King, who is nominated for Best Director of a Motion Picture for One Night in Miami, served the best of both with a gown that is simultaneously classic and glitzy.
Sofia Carson
Bringing back the bow trend that took over the 2019 Met Gala, Sofia Carson looked elegant and avant-garde in her burgundy and pink gown.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish showed up to the 2021 Golden Globes in a disco ball-inspired mirrored gown and a freshly bleached buzz cut.
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike looks like a life-size doll in her bold and playful Golden Globes gown. Our favorite part of the look, however, has to be the kick-ass combat boots she paired it with.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland is a “Lady in Red” in her classic Old Hollywood red gown—which just so happens to match her recently dyed hair.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, dressed up at home in a printed puff-sleeve gown and Pomellato jewelry.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Queen's Gambit actress evoked mermaid glam with a sparkly emerald green gown and luscious, long and blonde locks.