10 Super Stylish Denim Jackets to Pair With Any Outfit

When it comes to wardrobe basics, you can never have too many denim jackets. Reigning supreme for layering or simply throwing on on your way out the door, these staples can easily complete any outfit. From a flirty midi skirt or feminine dress to comfy sweatpants or loungewear, when you need a versatile piece to top off your look, a denim jacket is there to do just that.

But don't be fooled by the word "basic." Denim jackets come in countless colors, silhouettes, and styles, so there's bound to be one that suits you. Whether you're into the edgy, distressed look or prefer a more polished white or black denim jacket, the possibilities are endless when it comes to styling a jean jacket that matches your personal style. Who knows? You may even want to stock up on more than one.

To help you find your favorite fit, we've rounded up some of the best denim jackets in a variety of colors, washes, and styles.

Best classic denim jacket: Old Navy Jean Jacket

Old Navy Jean Jacket
$39.99
SHOP IT
Old Navy

You can't go wrong with a classic dark-wash denim jacket. It even pairs well with—dare we say it?—light-wash jeans.

Best black denim jacket: Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
$79.50
SHOP IT
Amazon

This beloved retro Levi's denim jacket style is available in a bunch of different colors and washes, including a sleek black that's great for any time of year. We definitely recommend adding this one to your closet.

Best oversized denim jacket: Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket

Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket
$128
SHOP IT
Madewell

If you're looking for a denim jacket to wear over sweaters or sweatshirts that tend to be a bit bulkier, try this oversized one. The relaxed, roomy fit is ideal for layering over larger pieces.

Best cropped denim jacket: Gap Cropped Icon Denim Jacket

Gap Cropped Icon Denim Jacket
$63.99
( $$79.95 )
SHOP IT
Gap

This cropped denim jacket hits just slightly above the hip, giving it a laid-back, lived-in vibe that's flattering. Pair it with high-waisted pants, a flowy dress, or your favorite workout wear—this jacket is super versatile. 

Best hooded denim jacket: Forever21 Denim Hooded Jacket

Forever21 Denim Hooded Jacket
$23.99
( $$34.90 )
SHOP IT
Forever21

If we're being honest, finding a good hooded denim jacket is no easy feat. That's why we love this trendy yet affordable option. The drawstring detail and fleece hood create a layered look without the added bulk.

Best sherpa denim jacket: Anthropologie Perry Hooded Denim Jacket

Anthropologie Perry Hooded Denim Jacket
$148
SHOP IT
Anthropologie

Cuddle up with this cozy denim jacket that's trimmed with decadently plush sherpa. The oversized hood will keep your head warm on cold days, too.

Best long denim jacket: Liverpool Hi-Low Shirt Jean Jacket

Liverpool Hi-Low Shirt Jean Jacket
$119
SHOP IT
Zappos

This slim-fitting, long-sleeve denim jacket features a flared silhouette and a tunic length for a modern look.

Best white denim jacket: Everlane Denim Jacket in Bone

Everlane Denim Jacket in Bone
$44
( $$88 )
SHOP IT
Everlane

Rock this Everlane essential in a cool white color for a polished take on your average jean jacket. The relaxed fit is the perfect middle ground between boxy and tailored, making it flattering for any body type.

Best distressed denim jacket: Forever21 Distressed Denim Jacket

Forever21 Distressed Denim Jacket
$34.99
SHOP IT
Forever21

This laid-back denim jacket is giving off cool-girl vibes only. It's slightly oversized, acid-washed, and has just the right amount of rips to make it look edgy but not over the top.

Best plus-sized denim jacket: Eloquii Denim Jacket

Eloquii Denim Jacket
$89.95
SHOP IT
Eloquii

This relaxed-fit denim jacket hits right at your waist, making it super flattering. The material also has a touch of spandex for added stretch, making it extra comfy for all-day wear.

