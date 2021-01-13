10 Super Stylish Denim Jackets to Pair With Any Outfit

When it comes to wardrobe basics, you can never have too many denim jackets. Reigning supreme for layering or simply throwing on on your way out the door, these staples can easily complete any outfit. From a flirty midi skirt or feminine dress to comfy sweatpants or loungewear, when you need a versatile piece to top off your look, a denim jacket is there to do just that.
But don't be fooled by the word "basic." Denim jackets come in countless colors, silhouettes, and styles, so there's bound to be one that suits you. Whether you're into the edgy, distressed look or prefer a more polished white or black denim jacket, the possibilities are endless when it comes to styling a jean jacket that matches your personal style. Who knows? You may even want to stock up on more than one.
To help you find your favorite fit, we've rounded up some of the best denim jackets in a variety of colors, washes, and styles.
You can't go wrong with a classic dark-wash denim jacket. It even pairs well with—dare we say it?—light-wash jeans.
This beloved retro Levi's denim jacket style is available in a bunch of different colors and washes, including a sleek black that's great for any time of year. We definitely recommend adding this one to your closet.
If you're looking for a denim jacket to wear over sweaters or sweatshirts that tend to be a bit bulkier, try this oversized one. The relaxed, roomy fit is ideal for layering over larger pieces.
This cropped denim jacket hits just slightly above the hip, giving it a laid-back, lived-in vibe that's flattering. Pair it with high-waisted pants, a flowy dress, or your favorite workout wear—this jacket is super versatile.
If we're being honest, finding a good hooded denim jacket is no easy feat. That's why we love this trendy yet affordable option. The drawstring detail and fleece hood create a layered look without the added bulk.
Cuddle up with this cozy denim jacket that's trimmed with decadently plush sherpa. The oversized hood will keep your head warm on cold days, too.
This slim-fitting, long-sleeve denim jacket features a flared silhouette and a tunic length for a modern look.
Rock this Everlane essential in a cool white color for a polished take on your average jean jacket. The relaxed fit is the perfect middle ground between boxy and tailored, making it flattering for any body type.
This laid-back denim jacket is giving off cool-girl vibes only. It's slightly oversized, acid-washed, and has just the right amount of rips to make it look edgy but not over the top.
This relaxed-fit denim jacket hits right at your waist, making it super flattering. The material also has a touch of spandex for added stretch, making it extra comfy for all-day wear.