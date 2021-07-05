11 Heels That Won't Sink Into Grass and Are Super Comfy, Too

With the renewal of wedding season and so many events taking place outdoors, block heels are the best way to avoid sinking into the grass or snapping a stiletto on uneven ground. Plus, for those of us who are prone to wobbling, block heels can offer more support and stability than a pointed heel ever could. With most people not wearing shoes as often over the past year, the pandemic has also led to an increase in foot pain, which is why it's an extra good time to opt for shoes with a bit more support.