7 Bras That Will Give You Bridgerton-Level Cleavage

If you, like us, binge watched Bridgerton in a single day, then you likely have some thoughts on the period piece. Namely, how on earth did these women have such incredible cleavage (right?). Fortunately for us, Sapna Palep, the co-CEO of Journelle, is here to let us in on a little secret: It's all about balconette bras.

"To recreate the iconic Bridgerton look, I recommend styles like a balconette or demi bra that have wire construction which sits at the bottom of the breast tissue," she says. "Whether you have smaller or larger bust sizes, both these styles lift from the bottom up (creating a shelf-like effect) for a voluptuous look."

And there you have it: the trick to creating truly awe-inspiring cleavage. Now, we're not just going to leave you with that. Instead, keep scrolling for seven of our favorite balconette and demi bras to bring your Bridgerton-inspired look to life. And, remember—as Daphne made perfectly clear—square necklines show it off best.

1. Journelle Allegra Bra

Journelle Allegra Bra SHOP IT Amazon

This gorgeous lace balconette bra delivers major oomph despite being completely unpadded and unlined. It's sold in four colors and has a matching thong, bikini, and suspender belt, should you want to get matchy-matchy. (P.S. If you love unlined lace but are craving a different pattern, the Journelle Anais Bra and Isabel Bra are worth perusing.)

2. Aerie Real Power Balconette Lightly Lined Bra

Aerie Real Power Balconette Lightly Lined Bra $29.97 ( $$59.95 ) SHOP IT Aerie

This lightly-lined balconette bra is perfect for the babe who prefers her bras not be see-through. The best part about this bra, which is sold in 18 colors, is that it can be worn regularly or, thanks to its J-hook, as a racerback.

3. Fleur du Mal

Monet Embroidered Balconette $178 SHOP IT Fleur Du Mal

Hoping to make a bold statement with your balconette bra, both when clothed and when wearing nothing but your undies? This boldly-colored, silk-embroidered tulle number won't let you down.

4. Dora Larsen Freya Balconette Bra

Freya Balconette Bra $83 SHOP IT Dora Larsen

We love the quirky color pairings within this Dora Larsen style. Where the cups are rose and mint, the straps are blue—though, three other colorways exist, as well: the Ebba, Maria, and Meghan. Beyond the appearance, this bra features lightly-padded cups, so it's great for anyone looking for even more oomph than a classic balconette.

5. Victoria's Secret

Dream Angels Wicked Balconette Bustier $44.50 SHOP IT Victoria's Secret

Known for its push-up effect without the padding, this unlined bra creates up-to-there cleavage no matter your bra size. Best of all, it's available in more than a dozen colors and patterns, so you're sure to find one you like.

6. Agent Provocateur

Rozlyn Balconette Bra $245 SHOP IT Agent Provocateur

Hoping for something even sexier? Leave it to Agent Provocateur for a sultry fix. Its tulle Rozlyn bra features lace panels to conceal nipples while leaving the rest relatively visible.

7. CUUP

The Balconette $68 SHOP IT CUUP