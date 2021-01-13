It's no secret that Lululemon is expensive. And while not everyone can afford to drop $100 on a pair of leggings, the high price tag does come with high-quality activewear to match. The brand's stretchy leggings fabric is soft as butter, and the tops are shaping and comfortable. If you're okay with splurging on a few go-to activewear pieces, we recommend the classic Align Leggings which come in 18 colors, and the fan-favorite Ebb To Street Tank with built-in bra support. As far as luxury activewear goes, Lululemon knows what it's doing.