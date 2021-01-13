The 11 Best Activewear Brands to Break a Sweat In This Year
Deciding to work out is no easy task. Back in the pre-pandemic days, getting dressed and dragging ourselves to the gym felt like a huge accomplishment on its own—before we even picked up a set of dumbbells. But now, motivating ourselves to break a sweat at home without treadmill neighbors pushing us to run faster feels even more challenging. However, if you have high-quality activewear that makes you look good and feel good, working out sounds much more appealing.
In our minds, you can only work out as well as you feel—and the best women's activewear makes you feel topnotch, comfort-wise and aesthetically. The difference between doing crunches in an old T-shirt versus a sleek tank top is astronomical. And while some luxury activewear can be pricey, the long-lasting quality will hold up for years, and help you stay on your A-game. Plus, affordable activewear often does the trick, too.
Below, shop 7 women's activewear brands that will have you hitting the gym (or your living room floor) in style in 2021.
1. Girlfriend Collective
We love Girlfriend Collective for lots of reasons: The clothes are ethically-made, size-inclusive, and damn comfortable. Not only does the brand offer ultra-comfy underwear (seriously—it'll convince you to wear thongs), but the sustainable activewear brand also has flattering leggings made from recycled water bottles, supportive sports bras, and surprisingly comfortable unitards.
2. Alo Yoga
The slew of celebs who love Alo Yoga includes Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Julianne Hough, to name a few. But just because A-listers sport the activewear brand doesn't mean it's way above your budget. Alo Yoga falls in the typical price range for a luxury activewear brand, and the comfortable basics are begging to be worn time and time again.
Plus, don't get it twisted: Alo Yoga pieces are fitting for cycling, running, HIIT workouts, and much more than just yoga. And perhaps best of all, check out the brand's leggings that will give you a peach emoji butt.
3. Lululemon
It's no secret that Lululemon is expensive. And while not everyone can afford to drop $100 on a pair of leggings, the high price tag does come with high-quality activewear to match. The brand's stretchy leggings fabric is soft as butter, and the tops are shaping and comfortable. If you're okay with splurging on a few go-to activewear pieces, we recommend the classic Align Leggings which come in 18 colors, and the fan-favorite Ebb To Street Tank with built-in bra support. As far as luxury activewear goes, Lululemon knows what it's doing.
4. Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices is known for its minimalist-cool activewear and a certain viral exercise dress. The luxury activewear brand encourages finding adventure within exercise while wearing comfortable pieces that boost confidence. And while you might be cocking your head at the thought of an exercise dress, the feminine and functional piece has been a best-seller since it was launched in 2018—shop it below.
5. Fabletics
Fabletics, founded by Kate Hudson, is one of the most colorful, fun workout brands out there. The affordable activewear brand often collaborates with celebrities like Demi Lovato, Madelaine Petsch, and is known for flattering leggings with convenient mesh pockets and comfortable tops tailored for top-performance workouts. Sign up for the VIP program and get two pairs of leggings for $24.
6. Nike
As one of the OG activewear brands, you can't go wrong with Nike. Aside from its classic tennis shoes, Nike also offers functional workout wear in a signature sporty-chic style, completed by that iconic swoosh.
7. Adidas
Coming at you with another iconic sports brand. Adidas never goes out of style, and the retro activewear brand has only increased in popularity over the past few years. From sweatsuits lined with the brand's staple stripes to sports bras marked with the subtle leaf logo, you can wear Adidas loud and proud while you get your sweat on.
8. FP Movement
Not only does Free People offer swoon-worthy bohemian dresses and the like, but the brand also has its very own activewear line: FP Movement. Whether you're practicing yoga, skiing, or simply like the activewear look, FP Movement has got you covered with unique pieces that'll pack a powerful punch. The brand extends its signature free-spirit flare into patterned leggings, funky bras, and oversized tops.
9. Aerie
Aerie is one of our favorite inclusive brands, offering a wide range of sizes and styles that make all women look and feel great. It's no secret that the brand knows what it's doing when it comes to bras—and sports bras are no exception. Aerie has amped up its workout wear game in recent years, and now, it's one of the best affordable activewear brands at our fingertips.
10. Sweaty Betty
British workout brand Sweaty Betty's goal is to empower women through fitness—and the kickass energy of the clothes does just that. The luxury activewear brand runs on the expensive side (with listed prices in euros), but fans tout long-lasting quality. Sweaty Betty leggings are sweat-wicking, making them perfect for cycling, and the bestselling Stamina Sports Bra offers medium support and seamless comfort during all kinds of workouts. Snag two for $60.
11. Athleta
Athleta is the athletic wear offshoot hailing from Gap. The affordable activewear brand offers trendy workout clothes at reasonable prices, so you can give your workout wear wardrobe a total refresh if needed.