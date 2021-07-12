We Need to Talk About All of Bella Hadid's Unbelievable Cannes Looks
Bella Hadid has not held back when it comes to what she's wearing at this year's Cannes Film Festival in France. The model has showed up in showstopper after showstopper, and we simply cannot get enough. While Cannes is known for its luxurious glamour on the red carpet, Hadid is simply outshining just about everyone else, which is saying a lot, because everyone's bringing their fashion A-game this year. Ahead, check out all of Hadid's looks from this year's festival.
For the Annette screening and opening ceremony on July 6th, Bella Hadid wore this stunning custom-made black and white Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
For a dinner hosted by Chopard on July 7th, Bella Hadid rocked a black and white mini with an over-the-top feathered piece.
For the Dior dinner on July 10th, Bella Hadid stepped out in a crisp white corset and oversize pants. She also rocked a matching white blazer.
Bella Hadid's Schiaparelli number at the Tre Piani screening on July 11th is almost beyond words. She paired the floor-length gown with a massive gold necklace made to look like lungs.
And because it's absolutely worth it, here's a close-up of the necklace.