This is What Each Zodiac Sign Will Be Wearing to the Beach this Summer

Some people like to go all out with their beach outfits with maxi dresses, the perfect bags, and fancy sandals. On the other hand, some people just throw on their jorts and hit the road to get to some sand. As we anticipate the start of summer, (this year possibly more than ever) it's a great time to think about your summer style and what you want to wear in warmer months.

If you are looking for some direction, why not turn to your zodiac sign for some style pointers? Our resident astrologist, Lisa Stardust, shares which beach looks she believes match each zodiac sign will love this summer.

Aries

beach outfits for women ideas romper Lulus See Ya There White Print Off-the-Shoulder Romper $42 SHOP IT Lulus

"A cute off-the-shoulder romper that doubles as a coverup is perfect for Aries' effortless sporty vibe," Stardust says. The ease of a romper can't be matched, and the one-piece is a breeze to throw on.

Taurus

beach outfits for women ideas Free People Intimately FP Solid Rib Brami Crop Top $28 SHOP IT Nordstrom

These bulls will want to charge right into the ocean, so Stardust suggests a crop top paired with a bathing suit or bikini. It'll be easy to pull off and run straight into the water.

Gemini

Two sides are always in play with this sign. "A mismatched bikini with different colors is great for Gemini's dualistic vibe," says Stardust. Play with two patterns or two solids for a color-block look.

Cancer

beach outfits for women ideas hat Free People Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat $68 SHOP IT Free People

"Cancers feel at home at the beach but don't like the brightness of the sun, which is why a big floppy hat, shorts, and a bathing suit is all they'll need," shares Stardust. While a sunhat will do part of the job don't forget to pack and wear your SPF, too.

Leo

beach outfits for women ideas ASOS Design Tie-Back Beach Maxi Dress $37 SHOP IT ASOS

Leos like to go full-glam in their looks. "After all, they radiate their energy under the sun," says Stardust. She recommends a twist-front dress in a bold color that will turn heads and get Leos the attention they crave.

Virgo

beach outfits for women ideas Levi's Super High Waist Loose Denim Shorts $79.50 SHOP IT Nordstrom

"Virgos like to keep it simple," says our expert. She suggests a tank top and loose-fitting shorts that will serve as practical attire for the beach. To complete your look, throw on your favorite Birks.

Libra

Luxurious Libras love extravagance and comfort. Stardust suggests that terry cloth cover-up, with its rich texture, is ideal for this zodiac sign. Plus, it will help them dry off after a dip in the ocean.

Scorpio

"Scorpios are known for their sensual style statements, which is why they'll pair their bathing suit with an open long-sleeved button-down shirt that reaches their knees," Stardust says. Depending on the color you pick, it can bring out your preppy, funky, or classic-chic side.

Sagittarius

beach outfits for women ideas Billabong Sunny Rays Tie-Dye Crew Neck Sweatshirt $27.98 ( $$55.95 ) SHOP IT Billabong

"A tie-dye top with matching shorts is an amazing beach look for the free-spirited Sagittarius," says Stardust. Snag a set or cover-up in the nostalgic print, which has been trending for a few seasons, or try to DIY.

Capricorn

Caps have a conservative side, so they might opt to be more covered at the beach. Stardust says that a long-sleeve caftan is the traditional beach attire that Capricorns will rock with ease and comfort this summer.

Aquarius

beach outfits for women ideas Forever 21 Paisley Ladder-Cutout Maxi Dress $19.99 ( $$27.99 ) SHOP IT Forever 21

"A halter dress or top will allow the airy water-bearer to feel the cool beach breeze upon their shoulders while luxuriating under the sun," Stardust says.

Pisces

beach outfits for women ideas Free People Lost In You Printed Tunic $128 SHOP IT Free People