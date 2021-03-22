This is What Each Zodiac Sign Will Be Wearing to the Beach this Summer
Obviously, Leos are loving cut-out maxi dresses.
Some people like to go all out with their beach outfits with maxi dresses, the perfect bags, and fancy sandals. On the other hand, some people just throw on their jorts and hit the road to get to some sand. As we anticipate the start of summer, (this year possibly more than ever) it's a great time to think about your summer style and what you want to wear in warmer months.
If you are looking for some direction, why not turn to your zodiac sign for some style pointers? Our resident astrologist, Lisa Stardust, shares which beach looks she believes match each zodiac sign will love this summer.
Aries
"A cute off-the-shoulder romper that doubles as a coverup is perfect for Aries' effortless sporty vibe," Stardust says. The ease of a romper can't be matched, and the one-piece is a breeze to throw on.
Taurus
These bulls will want to charge right into the ocean, so Stardust suggests a crop top paired with a bathing suit or bikini. It'll be easy to pull off and run straight into the water.
Gemini
Two sides are always in play with this sign. "A mismatched bikini with different colors is great for Gemini's dualistic vibe," says Stardust. Play with two patterns or two solids for a color-block look.
Cancer
"Cancers feel at home at the beach but don't like the brightness of the sun, which is why a big floppy hat, shorts, and a bathing suit is all they'll need," shares Stardust. While a sunhat will do part of the job don't forget to pack and wear your SPF, too.
Leo
Leos like to go full-glam in their looks. "After all, they radiate their energy under the sun," says Stardust. She recommends a twist-front dress in a bold color that will turn heads and get Leos the attention they crave.
Virgo
"Virgos like to keep it simple," says our expert. She suggests a tank top and loose-fitting shorts that will serve as practical attire for the beach. To complete your look, throw on your favorite Birks.
Libra
Luxurious Libras love extravagance and comfort. Stardust suggests that terry cloth cover-up, with its rich texture, is ideal for this zodiac sign. Plus, it will help them dry off after a dip in the ocean.
Scorpio
"Scorpios are known for their sensual style statements, which is why they'll pair their bathing suit with an open long-sleeved button-down shirt that reaches their knees," Stardust says. Depending on the color you pick, it can bring out your preppy, funky, or classic-chic side.
Sagittarius
"A tie-dye top with matching shorts is an amazing beach look for the free-spirited Sagittarius," says Stardust. Snag a set or cover-up in the nostalgic print, which has been trending for a few seasons, or try to DIY.
Capricorn
Caps have a conservative side, so they might opt to be more covered at the beach. Stardust says that a long-sleeve caftan is the traditional beach attire that Capricorns will rock with ease and comfort this summer.
Aquarius
"A halter dress or top will allow the airy water-bearer to feel the cool beach breeze upon their shoulders while luxuriating under the sun," Stardust says.
Pisces
As the fish of the zodiac, you feel at one with the beach. A flowing printed sleeve-dress is a great way to tap into your bohemian and mystical side, according to Stardust.