J.Lo's Favorite Affordable Jewelry Brand Is Having a Huge Sale RN—But Only Until Sunday
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but we'd like to broaden that statement: Jewelry is a girl's best friend. TBH, jewelry is one of the best fashion categories to invest in, because if you do it right, you'll have pieces for life. And celeb-loved brand BaubleBar is an expert at crafting staple accessories while still following the current trends. Think classics like chain link necklaces and thick gold hoops, plus statement pieces like rainbow crystal rings and champagne flute earrings.
The roster of A-listers who have given BaubleBar their seal of approval is long: Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling—we could go on, but you get the point. We trust these celebs' fashion taste, and one look at BaubleBar's selection of goodies will prove why it's so coveted. Best of all, unlike many celeb-backed brands, BaubleBar is affordable and is even more so this weekend during its site-wide sale.
From now through Sunday, May 9th, you can score 20% off everything at BaubleBar with the code BB20. Plus, as the icing on the cake, BaubleBar's super popular (and Julia Roberts's fave) Mini Alidia Rings, which normally retail for $44, are just $12 RN. Yeah, we'll take a few colors. Now's the time to stock up on your new favorite necklaces and earrings for #hotgirlsummer. And with BaubleBar jewelry, they'll become year-round accessories.
Below, shop the best necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets on sale at BaubleBar.
Best necklaces on sale at BaubleBar:
- Jupiter Necklace, $33.60 (orig. $42), baublebar.com
- Mini Gia Necklace, $62.40 (orig. $78), baublebar.com
- Michel Necklace, $35.20 (orig. $44), baublebar.com
- Custom Nameplate Necklace, $110.40 (orig. $138), baublebar.com
- Hera Necklace, $38.40 (orig. $48), baublebar.com
- Mini Petra Necklace, $35.20 (orig. $44), baublebar.com
Best earrings on sale at BaubleBar:
- Dalilah Small Hoops, $30.40 (orig. $38), baublebar.com
- Spillo Earrings, $43.20 (orig. $54), baublebar.com
- Mila Earrings, $28.80 (orig. $36), baublebar.com
- Cora Earrings, $28.80 (orig. $36), baublebar.com
- Venus Earrings, $28.80 (orig. $36), baublebar.com
Best rings on sale at BaubleBar:
- Mini Alidia Ring, $12 (orig. $44), baublebar.com
- Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring, $38.40 (orig. $48), baublebar.com
- Twist Ring Set, $30.40 (orig. $38), baublebar.com
- Lyla Ring, $46.40 (orig. $58), baublebar.com
- Shelby Ring, $28.80 (orig. $36), baublebar.com
- Infisso Ring, $54.40 (orig. $68), baublebar.com
Best bracelets on sale at BaubleBar:
- Pisa Bracelet, $17.60 (orig. $22), baublebar.com
- Gia Bracelet, $46.40 (orig. $58), baublebar.com
- Nina Cuff Bracelet, $62.40 (orig. $78), baublebar.com
- Mini Jupiter Bracelet, $30.40 (orig. $38), baublebar.com
- Hera Engravable Bracelet, $62.40 (orig. $78), baublebar.com