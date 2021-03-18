Hurry! Tons of Swimsuits Are Majorly Discounted at This Celeb-Loved Store—but Only Until Sunday 

J.Lo and Gigi Hadid love its one-pieces and bikinis.
Claire Harmeyer
Mar 18, 2021 @ 1:48 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We've all pined over a trend—think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.

With spring and summer around the corner, we're already thinking about hot days at the beach. After this tough year, we've all earned some fun in the sun—and we want to look our best for our hot girl summer. Enter: Bandier swimwear. The retailer carries many celeb-loved brands such as Koral (J.Lo-approved) and Agolde (a fave of Gigi Hadid's), and although Bandier is most widely known for athleisure, it also offers tons of high-quality swimsuits, too.

Prices can be steep at Bandier, but luckily for us, the retailer is currently offering 30% off of everything sitewide during the Friends and Family Sale. From now until Sunday, March 21st, snag 30% off of everything from staple leggings to stylish swimwear from brands like Solid & Striped. We have our eyes on this one-piece swimsuit that's over $100 off and tons of fun bikinis, which are majorly discounted.

Below, shop the best two-piece, high-waisted, and one-piece swimsuits on sale at Bandier now—and hurry, because some styles are already selling out.

One-piece swimsuits on sale at Bandier:

Credit: Courtesy of Bandier
  • Bandier x Solid & Striped The Riley, $117.60 (orig. $168), bandier.com
  • Solid & Striped The Carson, $48.97 (orig. $178), bandier.com
  • Baliman One Piece Swimsuit, $402.50 (orig. $575), bandier.com
  • Balmain Olimpionic Swimsuit, $301 (orig. $430), bandier.com

Two-piece swimsuits on sale at Bandier:

Credit: Courtesy of Bandier
  • Frankies Bikinis Dexter Top, $63 (orig. $90), bandier.com; Frankies Bikinis Dexter Bottom, $59.50 (orig. $85), bandier.com
  • Jade Swim Halo Top, $62.30 (orig. $120), bandier.com; Jade Swim Most Wanted Bottom, $48.30 (orig. $90), bandier.com
  • Bound x Bond Eye The Samira Set, $125.30 (orig. $235), bandier.com
  • Tropic of C Savannah Top, $48.30 (orig. $90), bandier.com; Tropic of C Savannah Bottom, $41.30 (orig. $80), bandier.com
  • Jade Swim Ava Bandeau, $48.30 (orig. $90), bandier.com; Jade Swim Ties Bottom, $48.30 (orig. $90), bandier.com
  • Tropic of C South Pacific Top, $51.80 (orig. $100), bandier.com; Tropic of C South Pacific Bottom, $48.30 (orig. $90), bandier.com
  • Frankies Bikinis Boots Ribbed Top, $56 (orig. $80), bandier.com; Frankies Bikinis Boots Ribbed Bottom, $56 (orig. $80), bandier.com

High-waisted swimsuits on sale at Bandier:

Credit: Courtesy of Bandier
  • Bandier x Solid & Striped The Candace Bottom, $61.60 (orig. $88), bandier.com; Bandier x Solid & Striped The Candace Top, $61.60 (orig. $88), bandier.com
  • Solid & Striped The Selena Bottom, $30.80 (orig. $85), bandier.com
  • Bandier x Tropic of C La Plage Bottom, $34.97 (orig. $125), bandier.com
  • Oye Swimwear Chiara Bottom, $48.97 (orig. $175), bandier.com
  • Bandier x Solid & Striped The Charlie Bottom, $66.50 (orig. $95), bandier.com; Bandier x Solid & Striped The Charlie Top, $66.50 (orig. $95), bandier.com
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com