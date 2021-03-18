Hurry! Tons of Swimsuits Are Majorly Discounted at This Celeb-Loved Store—but Only Until Sunday 

With spring and summer around the corner, we're already thinking about hot days at the beach. After this tough year, we've all earned some fun in the sun—and we want to look our best for our hot girl summer. Enter: Bandier swimwear. The retailer carries many celeb-loved brands such as Koral (J.Lo-approved) and Agolde (a fave of Gigi Hadid's), and although Bandier is most widely known for athleisure, it also offers tons of high-quality swimsuits, too.