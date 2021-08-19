If You're Obsessed with TikTok's #BamaRush Style, You Need These On-Sale Pieces RN

This summer, freshmen at the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!) have taken over TikTok by detailing their outfits each day during sorority recruitment. It's unclear why there's such widespread fascination in the clothing that teenage girls are wearing while they fight to land a spot in their dream sorority (or "home," as they call it), but the obsession is undeniable: #BamaRush has 329.5 million views on TikTok and counting. So, yeah, these 17 and 18-year-olds are getting lots of attention—and we love their style