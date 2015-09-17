Huge props to Ashley Graham for her full-figured lingerie show

One of the featured models from the #PlusIsEqual campaign, Ashley Graham (AKA one of our favorite models working the runway today), was working overtime to take a stand for body-positivity this fashion week. In addition to being front and center for #PlusIsEqual, Graham also debuted her lingerie line, Black Orchid for Canadian plus-size brand Addition Elle. What made this fashion show particularly special is that, as NBC New York reports, this was one of the first major NYFW shows to feature a majority of full-figured models.

In sharing some of the A+ shots of the show, Graham employed her lingerie line's hashtag #IAmSizeSexy, and gave major props to her curves for "slaying the runway." J'adore.

Check out Graham and her models slaying in the Instas Graham shared:

Graham isn't just a killer model, she's a straight up body-positivity superhero. From her completely inspiring TED talk, a love letter to her back fat and cellulite, to the self-love wisdom she drops on the regular, Graham is always inspiring us to love ourselves just as we are, and for that we are forever grateful.

"We need to work together to redefine the global vision of beauty, and it starts with becoming your own role model," Graham says in her TED talk. "It is critical that men and women create a body positive environment. Uplift the important women in your life! Create a safe space for them to express their body and their beauty for who they are, not because of who they're not. Be you. Be real. Be authentic. Be your favorite kind of woman. Don't let anyone else take that job. And remember, this is the generation of body diversity. The current is changing."

Hear, hear.