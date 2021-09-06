Anya Taylor-Joy Looked Like a Vintage Barbie at the Venice Film Festival, and We're Obsessed

Anya Taylor-Joy was a '60s Barbie come to life at the Venice Film Festival and we can't get enough of her glamorous look. At the premiere of her new movie, Last Night in Soho, Taylor-Joy dazzled in a Dior Haute Couture pink satin dress and a matching pink netted beret and pink pumps. For jewelry, Taylor-Joy stayed with her "Old Hollywood glamour" theme by wearing a Tiffany & Co. statement necklace.

Her stylist Law Roach, as always, took fans along on the fashion journey, sharing pictures and videos of her time in Italy.

But let's take another glorious look at this stunning pink outfit.

Anya Taylor-Joy Credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis, Getty Images

Because Taylor-Joy's fashion sense is the gift that keeps on giving, we were also treated to several other looks she wore over the weekend. On September 4th, the actress also opted for pretty in pink, albeit in a lighter shade. She wore a Rodarte silky floor-length pink dress with a flowery print and paired it with Giuseppe Zanotti strappy heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

How she manages to look so stunning yet so effortless every time is beyond us. Just look.

On September 5th, Taylor-Joy opted for a shorter orange dress with a ruched skirt and matching flat orange sandals, both by Dice Kaye, and Tiffany & Co. sunglasses (she's a global ambassador for the brand). It was Taylor-Joy's most casual look of the weekend but she still managed to look both glamorous and effortless.