And stylist Law Roach chronicled each look on Instagram Stories.

Every Single One of Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘SNL’ Outfits Was Better Than the Last

Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen's Gambit and Emma fame hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 22nd. And because she's styled by one of Hollywood's best—"image architect" Law Roach—each of her outfits shot for the episode's promotional images was top notch. And luckily, Roach highlighted each piece in his Instagram Stories so that we could swoon while we watched Taylor-Joy make us laugh.

Roach first styled Taylor-Joy in a vintage 1960s Courrèges mini dress from his personal collection, which he paired with thigh-high white go-go boots and white disc earrings.

Taylor-Joy then quick changed into a pink heart-spattered Carolina Herrera dress and hot pink Louboutin Barbie heels.

The dress, which sweetly enough has a sweetheart neckline, is from Carolina Herrera's Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection.

carolina herrera Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

Next, Roach shared that Taylor-Joy wore a red-and-white plaid Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini matching set with Louboutin white heels for her gardening-inspired promo shoot.

Philosophy Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

Similarly, the Philosophy Spring 2021 Ready-to-Wear number was styled with a floppy bucket hat and rain boots for a picnic/gardening vibe.

Philosophy Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

This frilly red tulle piece is a Dior special, which similarly features a heart-shaped bodice like the Carolina Herrera dress. Roach paired this dress (which gives us Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice energy) with Louboutin shoes and Vhernier earrings.

dior Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

You can see the heart-shaped tulle bodice in the Fall 2021 Ready to Wear runway image Roach shared to his Stories.

dior Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

In her final promotional image, Taylor-Joy appeared in a Vivetta double-breasted blazer dress. Carrying through with the heart theme, Roach added the brand's thigh-high black boots with sweetheart appliques.

This look is from Vivetta's Resort 2019 collection. You can see the white version of the thigh-high boot in the image shared to Roach's Instagram Story.

vivetta Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

She also wore this amazing peach-colored gauzy dress from Alexandre Vauthier, which if you look closely features an awesome continuous sleeve-to-skirt detail.

You can better see the design in the image Roach shared from the designer's Fall 2020 Couture campaign shoot.

Alexandre Vauthier Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

For her SNL monologue, Taylor-Joy wore a white silk Peter Do gown with feather accent shoulder and Tiffany jewelry.

The Peter Do gown is heavily 1930s-inspired and is from the designer's Fall 2021 Ready to Wear collection.

taylor-joy monologue Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

Later in the show, Taylor-Joy rocked a Molly Goddard tulle dress (in that iconic babydoll style Ariana Grande loves) with her Tiffany jewels.

red dress Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

The original Molly Goddard Spring 2021 Ready-to-Wear dress is a bit more jagged and comes with a matching tulle sash.

molly goddard Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

Then Taylor-Joy changed into a black satin Dice Kayek minidress to present Lil Nas X. The cocktail dress has a cute velvet bow at the neckline as well as velvet detailing at the hem.

taylor-joy black dress Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

This number is from the brand's Istanbul Fall 2021 collection.

dice kayek Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram

Finally, Taylor-Joy bid audiences adieu in a Brandon Maxwell animal-print silk gown (with matching mask), Tiffany jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

The Brandon Maxwell dress is from the designer's Resort 2022 collection and features a gorgeous open back, which you can slightly see while Taylor-Joy signs off.

brandon maxwell Credit: @luxurylaw, Instagram