The Best Anti-Chafing Shorts To Protect Your Thighs This Summer

Thigh chafing season has arrived. While many of us are looking forward to a bit more skin-on-skin contact for the Great Horny Summer of 2021, we're not so excited about that unsexy friction between our right and left thighs. No matter how flirty and free we feel in a sundress, walking and sweating with bare thighs in the heat can quickly turn into a chafing nightmare and ruin a perfectly nice summer day. Yet while raw and painful chafing rashes can make us want to swear off sundresses and skirts forever or just resort to staying inside, it doesn't have to be that way.

Thigh chafing is completely normal, and there are plenty of options out there to prevent the painful affliction from getting in your way this summer. In addition to arming yourself with anti-chafing beauty products, like Megababe's Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick, you can also stock up on the best anti-chafing shorts to protect your thighs. Since chafing is caused by a combination of friction, moisture, and irritating fabric, it's important to choose options that keep you covered, wick away sweat, and are comfortable to wear all day long. So, we rounded up some of the best options from best-selling anti-chafing thigh bands to celebrity-loved bike shorts.

Shop the best anti-chafing shorts below and then go get that sundress you've been dreaming of wearing.

Best plus-size anti-chafing shorts

anti chafing shorts Level 2 Slimmer Ultra High-Waist Short $18.50 SHOP IT Lane Bryant

Finding full coverage anti-chafing shorts that are comfortable enough to wear throughout the day can be a major challenge, but the reviews on these high-waisted plus-size shorts speak for themselves. "They're butter soft, have thick bands that don't roll, and aren't suffocating," one reviewer wrote. The Lane Bryant shorts promise to shape and lift curves without flattening them out. Another reviewer wrote, "I can wear [the shorts] all day and not feel like my insides are squished but at the same time, it keeps everything in place!" Shop the shorts in tan, brown, and black here.

Best anti-chafing bike shorts

bike shorts All Access High Waisted Center Stage Biker Short SHOP IT Bandier

The bike shorts trend is one of the best things to happen in the world of chafe prevention. Not only do they provide protection for your inner thighs, but they're also versatile enough to wear under cute dresses, as shorts on their own, or while working out—and there's no need to try to hide them. For the best full coverage, comfy pair of bike shorts, just ask Ashley Graham. Last year, the model raved about Bandier's All Access High Waisted Center Stage Biker Short on her Instagram Story, calling them "BALLER" for how well they fit and didn't show her underwear through the fabric. Shop the shorts in sizes 2XS to 3XL and five different colorways here.

Best maternity anti-chafing shorts

maternity shorts Undersummers Maternity Ultrasoft Slip Shorts $35.53 SHOP IT Amazon

If you're pregnant in the summertime, the last thing you want to worry about is thigh chafing. These maternity shorts offer a non-compression fit that will keep your tummy and thighs comfortable in the summer heat, featuring a seam on the back of the legs, rather than in the inner thigh area, to avoid irritation. One reviewer said the shorts are "truly a lifesaver for pregnancy in the summer," and another added that they're "silky smooth and dry." Shop them in sizes small to 4XL.

Best anti-chafing bands

anti chafing thigh bands Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands $18.95 ( $19.95 save 5% ) SHOP IT Amazon

In the summer heat, we're always searching for the best way to wear the least amount of clothing possible. These anti-chafing bands provide the perfect solution, keeping fabric at a minimum while still protecting thighs from uncomfortable rubbing—and a pair of them are bought every five minutes on Amazon. If you're skeptical about the product, you're not alone—but reviewers promise they actually work. "I was hella skeptical because my thunder thighs are crazy resistant to any sort of chub rub defense," one person wrote. After five hours of walking around a music festival, though, "my delicate inner thigh skin was preserved, not a chub rub in sight," the reviewer added, noting how the bands stayed put the entire time.

Choose from sizes small to 4XL, lacy and spandex options, and 17 colorways here.

Best sweat-wicking anti-chafing shorts

Made from stretchy, microfiber fabric, these anti-chafing shorts are designed to wick away sweat and keep you dry—even in the most humid conditions. Need convincing? Just see what some of the five-star reviewers say about them. "I wore them in [Florida] heat and it was so comfortable," one wrote. Another, who has "thick thighs" and likes "to wear a lot of dresses in the summer" put them to the ultimate test. "I wore them in New Orleans in July," the reviewer wrote. "It's like 90% humidity and they didn't make me feel gross so that's a plus."

Best affordable anti-chafing shorts

If chafing is a normal part of your summer experience, then anti-chafing shorts should be a normal part of your summer wardrobe. That's to say that you're probably going to want more than one pair. These Amazon best-selling shorts offer a great three-pack deal for under $30 and come in sizes small to 3XL. Reviewers also promise that the seamless shorts provide "no chafing, no ride or roll up" so you may even forget you're wearing them.

Best anti-chafing shapewear