How to Get a Ring Just Like Audra Day's Bling at the Oscars

We love watching the Oscars, in part because we get to see history being made and also because we get to watch our favorite celebrities bring their A-game to the red carpet. As we watch them strut their stuff in couture and diamonds, we image ourselves emulating them with dupes of their designer gowns and sparkly diamonds. That's why when we saw Best Actress nominee Andra Day's stunning bling at the 2021 Oscars, we got excited to find a much more affordable version of her pricey jewels. The ring in mind? Baublebar.

The celebrity-loved jewelry brand has been spotted on the fingers of A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo, and for good reason. The trendy yet classic designs are easy to wear and are offered at super-affordable prices—making it easy to accessorize and try out fun trends without breaking the bank.

Plus, Baublebar constantly has sales. In fact, you can get this Oscars dupe and another ring for 15& off right now on Baublebar with the code RING15.

andra day oscars ring dupe baublebar Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool, Getty Images

The inner part of Day's statement ring looks exactly like the Baublebar ring, and from the front, the ring on her pointer finger also strikes a similar resemblance to the $45 dupe. The ring on Day's pinky finger also looks like this affordable version.