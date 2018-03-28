23 sunglasses to buy for your Coachella trip, because it is the ultimate accessory
It’s important to care for and protect our eyes all year long, regardless of weather. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, most of us don’t regularly bust out the sunglasses until spring hits us with the super bright rays. With this in mind, we found fabulous Coachella sunglasses options for you to peruse before packing your bag this festival season.
Maybe you’re an avid collector of trending eyewear looking for a hot new pair of sunglasses to showcase at Coachella. Or perhaps you’re someone who routinely loses your glasses and needs to replace them annually. No matter where you fall on the fashion spectrum of sunglasses, we’ve got your bases covered with a fabulous assemblage of our favorite designs.
Before you can even blink, you’ll find yourself rolling into Coachella like a member of Reservoir Dogs, except way cuter. Have no fear, we’ve included a broad range of styles and price ranges, so if you’re looking to ball out on some high-end sunglasses, we got you. And if you’re on a tight budget because you’re recovering from the steep cost of Coachella itself, we also got you.
You might want to draw the shades in your apartment because this list is going to blind you with beauty.
1PrettyLittleThing Gold Statement Frame Round Sunglasses, $18
Your eyes will literally radiate like the sun.
2Forever 21 Melt Acetate Oval Sunglasses, $48
Channel Cardi B at Coachella with these sunglasses (she is headlining after all).
3Poppy Lissiman Barbara in Pink Gingham, $98
Pretty in pink-nic vibes in the desert.
4DIFF Eyewear x Khloe Kardashian Red Lens, $85
Who among us doesn’t want to channel the glow of Khloé this spring?! Exactly.
5Crap Eyewear The Ultra Jungle, $79
Fran Drescher vibes all the way, baby.
6Crap Eyewear The Wild Gift, $79
These sunglasses are serving old-Hollywood lewks.
7Wyeth Dilworth Red & Blue Speckled Tortoise, $185
These sunnies are Warhol-meets-cool-Tumblr-teens, which is the vibe we’re going for this Coachella.
8Skinny Dip London Nova Ombre Star Sunglasses, $40
With this pair, you’ll be the cutest constellation in all of Coachella.
9Priverevaux The Feminist Limited-Edition, $29.95
Hello, may we please speak with James Bond?!
10Quay Australia Sahara, $65
These are as peaceful as the sunset, which you’ll need after all the loud music.
11Quay Australia Steal A Kiss, $60
Truly glam AF.
12Dom Vetro Pietra 2, $295
You’ll be dialing up your levels of mystery to 100 with these high-end sunglasses.
13Forever 21 Hexagonal Lens Sunglasses, $9.90
You’ll look like the ultimate cool girl in these.
14Skinny Dip London Pink Heart Sunglasses, $45
These are a FULL LEWK and we’re here for it.
15H&M Heart-Shaped Sunglasses, $7.99
You can never go wrong with heart-shaped sunnies while at a music festival.
16Urban Outfitters Venice Oval Sunglasses, $18
Jackie O meets Barbie in this sexy design marriage.
17ModCloth Wholeheartedly Darling Sunglasses, $19
You’ll look like a teenage dream, except likely older and wiser.
18Warby Parker Harris, $95
These are sunglasses that can rock a job interview or a concert with equal amounts of grace.
19Nordstrom BP. Oval Sunglasses, $14
Sexy and simple are forever in style.
20Giant Vintage Cobain, $12
Go ahead, channel the fashion ethos of Kurt Cobain.
21Giant Vintage Visor XL, $25
Not only do these sunglasses give you DOUBLE the sun protection, but they’re bound to be the most ridiculous(ly beautiful) pair in your whole friend group.
22Boohoo Floral Enamel Retro Sunglasses, $9
Skip the flower crown, and sport floral sunnies instead.
23Emma Mulholland x Pared Stargazers, $240
Retro chic always plays well at Coachella.