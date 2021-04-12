Channel Your Inner Greek Goddess With These Celeb-Loved Coin Necklaces

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Coin necklaces never go out of style. The timeless accessory is a classic choice for either layering multiple chains or acting as a solo finishing touch. As accessory chameleons, coin pendant necklaces can be dressed down with a simple T-shirt and jeans or add polish to a sleek, sophisticated look. But you know what can make coin necklaces even more appealing? When they have a special meaning behind them. Enter: Awe Inspired coin pendant necklaces.

Awe Inspired is a jewelry brand that celebrates feminism, diversity, and self-empowerment by highlighting powerful women like RBG, Kamala Harris, Frida Kahlo, and Harriet Tubman on its pieces. The Awe Inspired Goddess Collection features Greek goddesses such as Athena, Aphrodite, and Joan of Arc (which Kristen Bell wears, BTW)—all fierce, impactful women. Necklaces are available in both yellow gold vermeil and sterling silver.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop our favorite gold coin pendant necklaces from Awe Inspired below.

Snag Kristen Bell's look with this Joan of Arc gold coin necklace. As a saint and fearless army leader, Joan was a serious badass. Awe Inspired calls "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys her theme song.

Aphrodite, the goddess of love, is one of the most well-known ancient Greek goddesses. Wear her pendant around your neck on date nights, to weddings, or any time you want to embrace your romantic side.

Athena was the Greek goddess of heroic endeavor who was known as well-educated, fierce, and sought after for help and advice. Sound like someone you know? Remind that woman of her strength by gifting her with this coin pendant necklace.

Medusa is known as a monster with venomous snakes in her hair, and her face has been used on shields to ward off evil. Awe Inspired says the theme song of this necklace is "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift, so if that energy is your vibe, this is the perfect necklace for you.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg never stopped fighting for women's rights in the Supreme Court, making her one of the most badass feminists of all time. Feel proud and strong honoring RBG with this gold coin necklace.

kamala harris necklace Mini Kamala Harris Necklace $150 SHOP IT Awe Inspired

Does it get more impressive than being the first woman vice president? We think not. Portions of the proceeds for this specific necklace will be donated to EMILY's List, which aims to help women get elected to national, state, and local offices.

Mexican painter Frida Kahlo is known for her captivating self-portraits, and is celebrated as a symbol of strength for female artists around the world.