Accessories

If You're Obsessed with TikTok's #BamaRush Style, You Need These On-Sale Pieces RN
"My necklace is Kendra Scott, my bracelet is Kate Spade, and my shoes are Vince Camuto."
The Designer Handbag You Should Treat Yourself to, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Cancers will love a Tory Burch crossbody bag.
Sofia Richie and Vanessa Hudgens Can't Stop Wearing Necklaces Like the Ones You Made at Summer Camp
Luckily the childlike trend is still super easy to find.
Designer Sunglasses Are Up to 84% Off at Nordstrom Rack This Weekend Only
We're talking $635 sunnies for $99.
A Celebrity Stylist Shares the Best Necklace Style for Every Neckline
Shop our favorite options.
Channel Your Inner Greek Goddess With These Celeb-Loved Coin Necklaces
Kristen Bell, Lili Reinhart, and Hilary Duff are all fans.
The 11 Most Popular Piercings, From Septum to Helix
Get inspired to add to your ear candy.
4 Tarot Card Pendant Necklaces to Bless Your Future—and Your Layered Look
Choose between the sun, moon, world, and stars to guide your day.
11 Gold Coin Necklaces We're Currently Coveting, Starting at $8
How to Clean Your Sneakers So They Look Brand New Again
We're Buying These 7 Sparkly Face Masks to Look Like Ariana Grande
Keep Gold Jewelry Sparkling With These Expert-Backed Cleaning Tips

How to Clean Silver Jewelry in Four Simple Steps

Keep your silver sparkling with these expert-recommended tips.

How to shop for high-quality yet affordable jewelry, according to experts
18 fashion and beauty brands that are donating to LGBTQ organizations this Pride Month
You can shop jewelry for just $8 at BaubleBar's sale right now
This BaubleBar earring bundle sold out 3 times—but it's finally back in stock
The summer bag you'll want to take everywhere, based on your zodiac sign
15 clever graduation gift ideas under $25, so you don't have to resort to a gift card
Hilary Duff wore chunky jewelry for the Lizzie McGuire Zoom reunion—cop her classic look
This $10 accessory has over 50,000 Instagram followers
BaubleBar's $10 sale is here for a limited time—here's what we're buying
The prettiest birthstone jewelry for Mother's Day gifts, starting at $24
Meghan Markle's beloved Madewell tote comes in a backpack version, and it's 50% off right now
Meghan Markle just wore her zodiac necklaces again, so we found 7 lookalikes for less
12 straw bags to carry through summer, starting at $7.20
9 summer bucket hats that will turn skeptics into supporters, starting at $14
11 giant scrunchies to hide your bedhead, starting at $4
I wear these $52 Nordstrom earrings nearly every day—here's why
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner both love the hexagon sunglasses trend—and we found a $13 dupe on Amazon
Throwback jewelry that will take you back to the '90s
This $59.99 Tommy Hilfiger backpack should be your next workwear staple
Literally everything is 30% off at Kate Spade right now
Kate Spade's Presidents Day weekend sale has crossbody bags for only $85
This work-perfect tote has 1,700 five-star reviews and comes in 50 different colors
See what eyeglasses Tan France picked out for each of his Queer Eye cast mates—and shop them for yourself
11 chain link necklaces to shop, all under $80
7 dainty, stackable rings for the prettiest layered jewelry look
