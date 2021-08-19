Shop Abercrombie x The Knot's Dreamy Wedding Guest Dresses
Just in time for late summer and early fall weddings, Abercrombie and Fitch teamed up with The Knot for a collection of wedding guest attire that's casually cool and affordable. The collection, which launched August 19th, includes a wide variety of pieces that go beyond dresses. Looking for a menswear-inspired suit? You'll find one here. Want a two-piece set? You'll find that here too.
Though the collection, which can currently be shopped at Abercrombie and Fitch, also includes an entire set of pieces for men, too, we're swooning over the women's pieces. These are perfect for the rehearsal dinner, a bachelorette party, the wedding itself, and brunch the morning after. Most pieces are in the $90-$120 range, which is a great deal for a high-quality piece of formalwear. Most pieces are also available from sizes XXS to XXXL, which makes it more size inclusive than so many other wedding guest dresses on the market.
Ahead, see a few of our favorite pieces from the collection and shop them for yourself.
See the entire Abercrombie x The Knot collection—including menswear—at Abercrombie now.