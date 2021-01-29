'90s Outfits That Would Make the "Friends" Cast So Proud

No one can deny this has been a hell of a nostalgic year. Forced isolation had us organizing photos and binging TV shows from our youth, and fashion is always sentimental. Now, we're recirculating items we thought we would never see again—hello, scrunchies. Currently, it’s the '90s fashion trends that are getting a revival.

You might have noticed some of your favorite stars and influencers wearing slip dresses, fanny packs, chokers, and overalls on TikTok and Instagram. What brought on this comeback? Sure we could blame the Friends obsession, which gave us style icon Rachel Green. Her crop tops, short skirts, and of course, her hairstyle is still popular even today. While pop culture always has an influence, the real reason for the '90s trend return is the need for fashion to be functional and comfortable. The era brought us overalls, sweats, and graphic tees that are oversized and baggy. Convenient fanny packs and easy to walk in chunky sneakers trump the past trends of hard to hold clutches and easy to break your ankle stilettos. There was an effortlessness to the sexy elements, like the shrunken cardigans, and the grungy ones, like plaid shirts and combat boots. This decade often gets a bad wrap, but it deserves a reboot, just like She’s All That.