21 Plus-Size Swimsuits You'll Want to Live In All Summer
Shopping for a swimsuit shouldn't feel like a hassle, no matter your body type. After all, every body is a beach body. However, finding a plus-size swimsuit that is the perfect fit, style, and price can feel a little challenging when many brands primarily highlight smaller-looking bodies. Luckily, though, more companies are becoming size-inclusive, so everyone can find an option that checks off all the boxes. Don't believe us? Here are 21 of our favorite plus-size swimsuits to shop for right now.
New Look Curve Rouched Side Swimsuit
Consider this the LBD (little black dress) of bathing suits. It's a classic piece that will last all summer and can be worn for all occasions. It has adjustable straps, ruching on the sides, and is available in sizes 14 to 24.
Ruffle Shoulder Swimsuit with Belt
If you want to make a statement this summer, you can't go wrong with this vibrant one-piece suit. The ruffle shoulder is an extra detail that makes it feel flirty and fun. It's available in sizes 14 to 28, comes in a solid hot pink color, and features a belt to accentuate the waist.
Sidestroke Swimsuit
You’ve probably already seen this bathing suit everywhere on Instagram, and for good reason—it’s really comfortable. It’s available up to size 24 and comes in 13 different shades and patterns, too.
The Scoop Swimsuit
Cuup—a brand known for its inclusive and comfortable bras—just launched an equally game-changing swimwear collection. The three available bra types go up to size 42H, and the matching bottoms go up to size XXXL. There are different colors, so you can mix and match or go with a set.
The Mykonos Swimsuit
This deep V-plunge swimsuit is both sexy and supportive. We assume it's called the Mykonos because you'll definitely want to show it off on your next vacation. You shop it in sizes up to 5X.
Convertible Swim Skirt
Swim skirts get a bad rep for not being trendy or cute, but let this one convince you otherwise. It's the perfect piece for long beach days because it doubles as a bathing suit and skirt. It's available in sizes up to 30, comes in three different patterns, features an attached swim brief underneath, and has adjustable drawstrings on the sides so you can switch up the length. Complete the look with the matching top.
Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
A lace-up bathing suit is both sexy and unexpected. This one is available in sizes up to 24W and offers protection with its sun-blocking fabric—it has UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) up to 50+.
Resistant Peplum Underwire Tankini Top Swimsuit
The peplum design of this tankini reminds us of a flowing sundress made for twirling. Pair it with any bottom of your choosing.
High-Waisted Secret-Slim Textured French-Cut Swimsuit
Available in sizes 1X to 4X, this high-waisted bikini has a fun textured fabric and adjustable drawstring. The material also offers sun protection. You can find the matching top available for $31.99.
Off the Shoulder Flounce One-Piece Swimsuit
What's summer without a floral print? This tropical-inspired one-piece is available in sizes up to 26W and can be worn as a strapless suit or with the straps for more support.
Ashley Graham Boss Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Ashley Graham collaborated with the brand Swimsuits For All to create sexy, inclusive bathing suits. This one is made with a hidden underwire bra, halter straps, and beautiful lattice details on the side.
Chlorine Resistant High-Waisted Modest Swim Leggings
Leggings are probably one of the most comfortable bottoms out there. If you agree, you'll love a pair of swim leggings. It's definitely more modest, but we're all about doing what makes you feel best. These are water-resistant, comfortable, and offer sun protection.
Floral Print Secret-Slim Underwire Cinch-Tie Tankini Swim Top
Available in sizes up to 4X, a tankini bathing suit is both reliable and stylish. This one comes with adjustable straps, has a flattering sweetheart neckline, and doubles as a fun top.
Dolphin-Hem Swim Short
The support of a swimsuit short is unmatched. It's also very versatile as you can pair it with any top. For those who are trying to be more eco-conscious, this material is made with recycled plastic bottles.
Short-Sleeve Cropped Rash Guard Swim Top
If you're looking for a bikini that's both bold and comfy, look no further than this two-piece. The short-sleeve crop top and matching bottom are available in sizes up to 4X.
Daci One Piece Swimsuit
The mesh detailing on this swimsuit allows you to show a little skin without losing the support of a one-piece. Not to mention, the high neckline and keyhole cutout on the back make it feel more elegant than traditional swimwear. It's also available in 19 colors and patterns so everyone can find their perfect fit.
Peplum Tankini Tops High Waisted Two-Piece
This two-piece set has thousands of reviewers on Amazon praising it for its comfort, sexiness, and flattering fit. It's available in sizes up to 22 plus and comes in eight colors and patterns.
Anne Cole Polynesian Printed Twist-Front Strapless One-Piece
Looking for a swimsuit that's bright, bold, and beautiful? We love this strapless style for lounging on the beach. But it also comes with straps, which are great for adding support when swimming. Whatever you chose, it'll draw all of the best attention IRL and on Instagram.
Aerie Printed One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Asymmetrical necklines are trending, so naturally, this one-shoulder swimsuit made it onto our list. It's made with 80% recycled nylon, offers full coverage on the booty, and has an open back.
Mango Swimsuit with Belt
We know this one-piece is a bit of splurge, but it's worth every penny. Investing in a swimsuit is always a good decision if it makes you feel confident and comfortable, which will inevitably happen once you slip on this gorgeous satin suit.
Koi Bay Bikini Bottom
Available in sizes up to 6XL and five colors, this classic bathing suit bottom can be mixed and matched with tops you already own or with its matching set, the Koi Hermosa Bikini Top.