The Blend

The world we live in shapes how we view ourselves—and how others view us. But what happens when there’s a mismatch between cultural narratives and individual identities? In our series The Blend, writers from multicultural backgrounds discuss the moment that made them think differently about these dominant narratives—and how that affects their lives.

Most Recent

Advice From 5 Latinx LGBTQ+ People and Allies on Coming Out

Advice From 5 Latinx LGBTQ+ People and Allies on Coming Out

"The desire to be accepted, loved, and supported by your family is natural."
Protesting in N.Y.C. as a white-passing Latinx showed me exactly how privilege works

Protesting in N.Y.C. as a white-passing Latinx showed me exactly how privilege works

Breaking down my mom’s white feminism with Black labor

Breaking down my mom’s white feminism with Black labor

Teaching my biracial daughters that all hair is good hair is an act of self-love

Teaching my biracial daughters that all hair is good hair is an act of self-love

Cooking my mom's recipes during quarantine brought me closer to my Iranian roots

Cooking my mom's recipes during quarantine brought me closer to my Iranian roots

Racism against Asian Americans isn't unique to the coronavirus pandemic—everyone else is just becoming more aware now

Racism against Asian Americans isn't unique to the coronavirus pandemic—everyone else is just becoming more aware now

More The Blend

My Chronic Illnesses Made Me Think I Was a Burden to Others Until Therapy Helped Me See the Truth

My Chronic Illnesses Made Me Think I Was a Burden to Others Until Therapy Helped Me See the Truth

For my whole life, my parents have made me feel guilty for having chronic illnesses and needing treatment for my conditions. But thanks to my therapist and supportive husband, I've finally started feeling like my issues don't make me a burden to others.
Jane Austen goes to Pakistan in Soniah Kamal’s Unmarriageable

Jane Austen goes to Pakistan in Soniah Kamal’s Unmarriageable

There’s an abundance (some would say surplus) of adaptations and pastiches of Pride and Prejudice, including one with zombies, but Soniah Kamal’s Unmarriageable—which she terms a parallel retelling—is as fresh and tempting as a new-baked samosa.
What watching Lizzie McGuire taught me about White America

What watching Lizzie McGuire taught me about White America

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com