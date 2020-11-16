The world we live in shapes how we view ourselves—and how others view us. But what happens when there’s a mismatch between cultural narratives and individual identities? In our series The Blend, writers from multicultural backgrounds discuss the moment that made them think differently about these dominant narratives—and how that affects their lives.
For my whole life, my parents have made me feel guilty for having chronic illnesses and needing treatment for my conditions. But thanks to my therapist and supportive husband, I've finally started feeling like my issues don't make me a burden to others.
There’s an abundance (some would say surplus) of adaptations and pastiches of Pride and Prejudice, including one with zombies, but Soniah Kamal’s Unmarriageable—which she terms a parallel retelling—is as fresh and tempting as a new-baked samosa.