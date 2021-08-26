6 Gen Zers Talk Navigating A Multi-Racial Identity and Why Race Still Matters

"My parents are divorced, so I grew up in a divided household in a middle-class suburb of Southern California. It wasn't until my junior year of high school that I realized the impact of my multi-racial identity, when I took a college course on Ethnic Studies. I started to explore my Native American side, something that was brushed under the rug and even teased by my own family members who said we were a part of the "yucky" tribe. (We are Pascua Yaqui (Yaw-kee).) My other half is Mexican, but my parents didn't teach my siblings and I Spanish. Besides taking a couple of years of Spanish in high school, I never became fluent in the language. Some people would refer to us as 'white-washed,' which has always been hurtful.