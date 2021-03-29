Zooey Deschanel Looks *So* Different Without Her Famous Bangs

Is that a new girl? Oh wait, that's just Zooey Deschanel!

Well, now that she's switched it up, we can't wait to get to know this new girl! On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share...her forehead. Yes, you read that right. "For all the doubters…" she captioned. And in the surprising photo, she wrote, "Proof I have a forehead." Believe it or not, because Deschanel has *always* had her bangs, some people like to joke that she doesn't even have a forehead underneath them.

Deschanel's bangs have been with her pretty much just as long as she's been in our hearts.

In 2013, Deschanel opened up about her signature bangs to Glamour, saying, "You could say that I'm hooked on bangs. Would I ever give them up? I have, and I might again—for a role, perhaps—but I really don't feel like myself without them. When I first got into acting, I was a bit of a chameleon and just wasn't recognizable. So I used my look to help create an identity. Now people know me as the girl with bangs. They're not for everyone…but they work for me."

Although her bangs have become her trademark, not having them could mean lower maintenance and upkeep. In June, 2019, the New Girl actress shared with The Zoe Report that she doesn't just wake up with her bangs looking so lush.

"I can't let my bangs dry naturally," said the New Girl star. "I have a lot of cowlicks and a naturally wavy shape, so I can't let them do their own thing. I wash them every day."